Pontotoc voters in Ward 2 and Ward 3 can go to the polls on Tuesday, April 27, and cast votes for aldermen in the Republican Municipal Primary runoff election. All votes will be cast inside the Pontotoc Community House located on North Main St. and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The Ward 2 Republican runoff for alderman will include candidates Jimma Smith and Kevin Purdon. Smith led the voting in the April 6 first primary by 20 votes.
In the Ward 3 runoff, Republican candidates for alderman will include incumbent Dennis R. Simmons and challenger Joe DiDonna. DiDonna led Simmons by 13 votes in the first primary tally.
Ward 1 Democratic incumbent alderwoman Lena Chewe was unopposed in her re-election bid with no Democrat or Republican challengers.
In the Ward 4 Republican first primary winning candidate David Anderson defeated incumbent Rayburn Mapp by two votes.
In the first primary race for alderman-at-large former Pontotoc Mayor Jeff Stafford defeated incumbent David White by 81 votes.
In the mayoral race, Republican incumbent Bob Peeples was re-elected to a second term in office. Peeples defeated challenger Sara Thompson Cornwell by 465 votes.