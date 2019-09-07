The recent party primary run-offs have set the ballot for the November general election which will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Those on the ballot from state and local governments are listed below.
In the Governor’s race Tate Reeves, Jim Hood, David R. Singletary and Bob Hickingbottom will be on the ballot.
For Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann will face Jay Hughes in the general election in November.
For Secretary of State Michael Watson will face Johnny Dupree.
In the Attorney General’s race Lynn Fitch will face Jennifer Riley Collins.
For State Auditor incumbent Shad White is unopposed so will go back into office.
For State Treasurer David McRae will face democrat Adie Lee Green.
In the Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Race incumbent Andy Gipson will face Rickey L. Cole.
The Insurance Commissioner race incumbent Mike Chaney is running agains Robert E. Amos.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner incumbent Brandon Presley is unopposed.
The Northern District Transportation Commissioner race will include candidates John Caldwell and Joe T. ‘Joey’ Grist in November.
District Attorney District One republican incumbent candidate John Weddle is unopposed.
The state senate district three includes the counties of Benton, Union and a large portion of Pontotoc: Kathy L. Chism will face Tim Tucker in November.
State Senate district eight includes Pontotoc, Chickasaw, Calhoun, Lee and Yalobusha counties. Candidates on the ballot are Benjamin A. Suber and Kegan Coleman.
State House of Representatives district 15 only includes Pontotoc County. Incumbent E. Mac Huddleston will face Pat Montgomery.
State House of Representatives district 22 includes Pontotoc and Chickasaw counties and Thomas ‘Tommy’ Futral will face Jon Lancaster in the November general election.
County attorney democtrac incumbent Malcolm D. ‘Mac’ McAuley is unopposed.
In the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk race Clay Foster is running against incumbent Ricky D. Ferguson.
In the circuit clerks race democrat Melinda Patterson Nowicki is unopposed.
In the county coroners race incumbent Kim Sullivan Bedford is unopposed.
In the sheriff race incumbent Leo Mask is unopposed.
In the county surveyor’s race incumbent Jimmy Caldwell is unopposed.
In the tax assessor collector race incumbent Van McWhirter is unopposed.
In the supervisors races: District one incumbent Wayne Stokes is unopposed, incumbent Mike McGregor is unopposed in the second district; third district incumbent Brad Ward is unopposed; fourth district incumbent Ernie Wright is unopposed as well as fifth district Dan McKnight.
Justice Court Judge east side incumbent David A. Hall is unopposed.
Justice Court Judge west side incumbent Scottie Harrison is unopposed.
In the east side constable race Neal Davis will face Sonnie Rock Williams.
In the constable west side race Jeff Russell will face L.D. Gillespie.