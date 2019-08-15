There will be a run off in both the Democratic and the Republican parties for Senate District 8 on Tuesday, August 27.
Unofficial results in the poll voting showed Republican Benjamin Super with 3,058 votes to Stephen Griffin’s 2.463 votes; while Democrat Kegan Coleman had 3,739 votes to Kathryn York’s 2,207 votes.
Senate District 8 is located in the southern part of the county.
The winners of these two primaries will face each other in the November general election.
There was no incumbent in this race because Russell Jolly, who currently holds the position, has decided to retire.