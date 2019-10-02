Pontotoc native Denver Russell had put together a string of strong performances early in his senior season at Blue Mountain College.
At Cooper's Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne, Arkansas, Russell put together rounds of 74 and 78 for a total of 152 to finish 10th overall at the season-opening Lyon College Invite on September 9-10.
The next week (September 16-17) Russell moved up three spots with a final round 73 to post a 147 and take fifth at the Freed-Hardeman Invitational at Chickasaw Golf Course in Henderson, Tennessee. That effort earned him a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
At the Riley Moore Collegiate Cup in Centerville, Tennessee on September 26 Russell finished as runner-up to teammate Garrett Moore (Junior/Southaven, MS) with a round of 71.
Blue Mountain returns to action October 7-8 at the Martin Methodist Fall Invitational at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens, Ala.