Ellen Russell laughed out loud when she answered the phone and was asked about her new title. The former director of Pontotoc County Main Street Chamber Ellen Russell was honored last week with the Mississippi Main Street Hero Award at the MMSA awards luncheon in downtown Jackson.
“On our way back home, Beth Waldo said she wished she had a picture of my face when they called my name,” said Russell.
This awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers andrecognizes the most outstanding downtown development and preservation projects and events from Main Street communities in Mississippi.
The MMSA Hero Award recognizes an outstanding community leader or public figure who has displayed an involved commitment to downtown and his or her Main Street program.
In submitting the nomination the following paragraphs were written about the woman who was the driving force behind the chamber and was there in 2007 when Pontotoc County received the Mississippi Main Street designation.
“Ellen Russell retired as the Pontotoc Main Street Chamber Director the end of 2020. However, she not only attends every event, she's also always behind the scenes helping to make it all happen. Regardless of the situation, Ellen always brings a solution. She does this with a pleasant attitude and a pleasing heart. She's instrumental in helping create new events and ideas as well as keeping lasting traditions alive. Examples of this is her help with the Pontotoc Christmas Parade--a longstanding event for generations that brings thousands to Downtown Pontotoc --to helping with a new event, Tanglefoot Tinseltown.
Ellen's knowledge of the people and events of Pontotoc makes her an invaluable resource. A resource she uses to promote Pontotoc at every opportunity she is given. Her willingness to help in the promotion and betterment of Pontotoc is unmatchable.”
Russell had no clue she was getting the award. “Beth asked if I’d run down to the luncheon with her and I told her that I’d go because I’d get to see a lot of folks I’ve known for a number of years.”
Little did she know what was awaiting her when she got there.
“When they called my name I said ‘Feet don’t fail me now,’” Russell quipped and then laughed out loud. “I was definitely tickled. It was a pleasant honor that I never expected. It was really special that they put my name in to be nominated ad that I was chosen for this,” she paused for a moment. I could just see an impish smile spreading across her face. “And I don’t know what I’m going to do to them to get them back.” She chuckled.
Russell said that just because she has stepped out of the role it doesn’t mean that Pontotoc’s best foot is not being put forward. “They [Beth Waldo and Beth Grisham] are making Pontotoc look good. That has been the goal. To show us as a place you can live, enjoy life and worship in a safe place. We have a multi-generational community which is good,” Russell said.
However, Russell said that the true art of being a director is knowing when it comes time to pass the baton along. “It was time for a younger generation to get in there and take care of the chamber,” she said. “They know what IT means and it is not ‘it.’ They know how to get on the facebook and call for help when someone needs it. And they are always looking for new and better things to do in the community.”
Russell cited the job fair for the seniors as one of those things “and Tinseltown last year. It was extraordinary. The vendors were so pleased they went to do it again this coming year. It offered everything for young and old alike. It was a good time for people to enjoy the Christmas spirit. Communities need that.”
She also praised the summer concert series and the food trucks that come park near the pavilion. Russel said this proves that there are a lot of people around there that “wear the red cape [hero] of Main Street. This is over all a good program for Mississippi. Not every state has this and we should count ourselves fortunate.”
And she doesn’t hoard her award either. “Behind every strong woman there is a good man and mine is Don [her husband]. In fact in the little video they played Beth made mention that if I’m can’t do something they can always count on Don to step up and help.”
In honoring Russel from the MMSA, the director had high praise.
“The Annual Awards Luncheon is the highlight of our year where we get to celebrate the people, projects, and initiatives that make Mississippi’s downtowns the hub of activity in their communities,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “Our local Main Street programs work hard to implement a strategic plan of work focused on downtown revitalization, and we are proud to recognize the success stories that our programs accomplished over the past year.”