The smell of grilling hamburgers and the sounds of horses whinnying and friends laughing rose though Mud Creek Bottom on Saturday as riders and folks of good will gathered for the 22nd Annual “Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride.”
God smiled on the annual fundraiser with a clear, cool morning, washed in honey-colored sunlight, and riders young and old started arriving just west of Pontotoc around 8 a.m. They ate sausage and biscuits, drank hot coffee, and strapped on saddles and tack.
Johnny Russell of Houlka ambled slowly around the picnic area on his horse, Two Socks.
“There just isn’t any better cause than this,” said Russell, as Wayne Reeves of Pontotoc rode up beside him on his horse, Buck.
“St. Jude kids need our prayers and our support, and as long as they have these rides, and as long as I’m able, I’ll be here,” said Reeves.
Over 22 years, the annual ride has raised just under $400,000 for St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital.
Dan Shempert has been to all 22 trail rides, and said he wouldn’t miss it for anything.
“I thought the world of J.D.,” said Shempert, referring to the late J.D. Brown, who started and originally hosted the ride. “I think they raised about $4,500 at that first ride, and we thought that was a whole lot of money,” Shempert said, smiling warmly. “It’s amazing to see how this event has grown.”
Ruth Hall, who, along with her husband, Judge David Hall, now organizes the event, said that Saturday’s ride drew approximately 225 riders, and raised more than $26,000. As they’ve done for several years, riders enjoyed the hospitality of holding the event on Sam Crawson’s land.
Two flat-bed trucks sat near the picnic tables, covered with donated goods, such as arts-and-crafts, furniture, and tools; they were items for the silent auction. Those who raised money or made donations of at least $100 dollars got a chance to win a handsome, new saddle. Brenda McCharen won the saddle, but she graciously donated it back to be auctioned for the cause.
Tina Dunaway from Senatobia rode her horse, Torque, in a slow gait, and pulled him up alongside her husband, Bill, who rode Sparkle.
“St. Jude is the pinnacle of quality care and compassion in children’s medicine,” said Tina Dunaway worked at St. Jude for 11 years.
Judy Wampner of Sherman of Sherman, a health care provider, was attending her first trail ride. She rode her horse Lil’ Bit.
“These are good people, and I’m enjoying the company and I’m happy to support the cause,” said Wampner.
Founded in 1962, St. Jude is a pediatric treatment and research facility focused on children's catastrophic diseases, particularly leukemia and other cancers. The hospital costs about $2.8 million a day to run, but patients are not charged for their care.
Gregg Hall had volunteered for several years, and he manned the grill on Saturday, turning rows of sizzling hamburger patties with a long spatula, then stacking them into long, deep rows in a cooler.
“The Lord has blessed our family so that we’ve never needed the great services that St. Jude offers,” said Hall, “but it’s great that all these good people support this cause, and it’s good to know that St. Jude is there, for those who do need it. I don’t know where the world would be without them.”