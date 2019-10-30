The Progress will be publishing the Annual Peek Into Christmas on November 27. This will be the 25th year for the Peek Into Christmas section.
It began as a section of the newspaper and has now grown into a glossy magazine.
Each year Santa comes to town on the first Thursday in November, but this year he will arrive on Friday November 1 and will hang around on Monday, November 4 and Tuesday November 5 to make sure he has time to visit each location.
He and Angie will be going all over taking pictures of Santa’s picks for the perfect gift.
Pontotoc has grown so much over the years. The first year we did this section, we were able to visit everyone and shoot all the pictures in one day.
After shooting the pictures last year, we decided to make it a three day even this year.
This is a great section that has been received so well by our readers and advertisers and we keep trying to improve it with content that everyone can fill useful.
Of course there is only one real Santa and we have had the one and only for our photo shoot each year.
I was the one who was going out and shooting those pictures the first year and as much fun as it was, I have gotten too old to keep up.
Santa obviously doesn’t age, because he is still going strong 25 years later.
This section will be packed with a message from most every local business in Pontotoc and Ecru.
As you go through the section take note of how many businesses there are and all the variety of merchandise available right here at home.
When you make your Christmas Shopping list, shop local and receive personal service from people who appreciate your business.
Shop Local!