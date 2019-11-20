Pontotoc Park and Recreation officials have announced the schedule for Santa Claus' annual visit to the Pontotoc Community House to talk with kids and pose for pictures.
Santa will be at the Pontotoc Community House during the day on Monday, December 2, prior to the Pontotoc Christmas Parade which is at 6:30 p.m.
Park officials said that classes from the three local schools will visit with Santa from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and then the public is invited to drop by for a visit.
The visitation schedule includes: 8:30 a.m., The Learning Tree; 9 a.m., North Pontotoc; 9:45 a.m., Pontotoc; 10:45 a.m., South Pontotoc; 11:30 a.m., open to the public; 12:30 until 1:30, Santa's lunch break; 1:30 until 3:00 p.m., open to the public.
"We'll be on a very tight schedule, so please make sure that you leave school in time to arrive at the Community House, unload buses and get lined up to begin seeing Santa at your designated time," urged Casey Sappington, Park and Rec event coordinator.
"Also, we don't have a photographer so please bring a camera to take pictures of your students with Santa."