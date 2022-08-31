Will Sappington of Pontotoc MS has been awarded an Academic Graduate Assistantship from Arkansas Tech University Graduate College. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management from ATU this past May and is pursuing a Master of Science in Emergency Management and Homeland Security starting this fall.
A student at South Pontotoc until middle school, he was home schooled until graduation in 2018. He attended Itawamba Community College and earned an Associates Degree in General Studies. He is a volunteer for the Longview Fire Department and member of Immanual Baptist Church.
Sappington considered a different course of study when he graduated and began attending ICC, but then he talked to Ricky Jaggers who was the Emergency Manager for Pontotoc County.
“Ricky Jaggers is known all throughout the state for his knowledge and skill in the emergency management discipline. I was around 18 when I first went to him to learn what emergency management essentially was,” Sappington said. "I was in my first year at ICC and considering studying psychology but once I talked to Ricky, I knew emergency management was what I needed in my life. After this I went to him for everything, what school I should go to based on their curriculum and what can I do to prepare to enter the field were just a few of the things Ricky helped me with. What made his influence carry weight with me was his approach to emergency management. He was forward thinking on what we can do better in the field of emergency management and that’s what set with me the most and something I apply in my studies.”
His basic goal for his field of study is to change someones world. When a disaster happens it can turn a person’s life upside down, and avoiding the loss of life is important.
“I decided to pursue emergency management because I wanted to be a world changer. The emergency management profession allows for this to be achieved,” he said. “Every single time I stepped into the emergency operation center during my internship I felt like this is where I can ensure the citizens of the county are protected and safe from disaster.”
And emergency management is not just some title that has no meaning or bearing on people who live in any community across the United States. His goal is to prepare people for whatever life might throw their way.
“Emergency preparedness is one part of emergency management that I am extremely passionate about and is what my research is based around. Simply put, being prepared for a disaster can mean the difference between loss and survival. This starts with having a home disaster kit for you and your family. Ready.gov provides excellent literature on building a 72-hour kit, as well as other supplies that you may need if you have pets, small children, or elderly members of the family,” he noted.
But he wouldn’t be where he is right now if it weren’t for taking that step to be a volunteer firemen.
“The first fire I went to I had just joined Longview Fire Department. I was 16 and part of the Junior Firefighter Program when there was a house fire. I was limited to support functions and non-firefighting activities, but this gave me the view from the management and logistics side of the fire department on scene. Now looking back this played at least some role in what would later become my passion.”
And through his course of study he has learned an important lesson that sobers everyone who ever wants to pursue this profession.
“This answer is simple, you can not save everyone. Emergency managers everyday write plans, run disaster exercises, and prep evacuation plans. Unfortunately, no matter how much effort we put in everyone can not be saved from the wrath of disasters.”
What needs to be done to help people and make sure they are safe, even in as minor a thing as a thunderstorm weighs heavily on his mind. “Many people don’t see the amount of effort that goes into the minor events that happen. I recall one time during thunderstorms we had a full meeting with representatives from each agency and city in Yell County, Arkansas. Thankfully this storm produced no damage or injuries. But before I entered emergency management it was just some rain with no second thoughts on what could happen.”
Sappington will be serving as Graduate Student Liaison for the Emergency Management Student Association (EMSA), teaching undergraduate classes in Emergency Management, conducting research into pressing emergency management topics and issues.
During his time at ATU, he served as the Coordinator of the Emergency Management Student Association, served as Assistant to the Mayor of the City of Dardanelle AR and worked as Liaison for COVID Mass Vaccination Program there, and interned for the Yell County AR Office of Emergency Management where he assisted and participated in several local disaster events.
He is the recipient of a Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship, a Dean’s List Scholar, a member of the Order of the Sword and Shield National Honor Society, and a member of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. He also volunteers as a firefighter for Crow Mountain Fire Department in Russellville AR. He is the son of Chris and Shawn Sappington of Pontotoc MS.
