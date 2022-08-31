Will Sappington

Will Sappington, of Pontotoc, is a volunteer fireman at the Longview Fire Department. He is pursuing a Master of Science in Emergency Management and Homeland Security starting this fall at Arkansas Tech.

Will Sappington of Pontotoc MS has been awarded an Academic Graduate Assistantship from Arkansas Tech University Graduate College. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management from ATU this past May and is pursuing a Master of Science in Emergency Management and Homeland Security starting this fall.

