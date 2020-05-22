The third annual Sappington Colt Bucking Competition -- featuring a community picnic atmosphere of barbeque, gospel music, and a peek at possible champion bucking horses of tomorrow -- will be held Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Jim and Marilyn Sappington’s farm at 2155 Highway 341 Pontotoc.
The event is open to the public, and there’s no admission fee.
The United Bucking Horse Association sanctions the event. Sappington is a shareholder and current president of UBHA.
Contact Jim Sappington 662-305-5620 or jsappington@maxxsouth.net to RSVP for the catered lunch or for more information.