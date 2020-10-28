The 2020 general election is set for next Tuesday, November 3, but this coming Saturday, October 31, is the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person at the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s office.
The Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk's office will be open this Saturday (Oct. 31) from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for voting absentee. Voters may also vote absentee during regular business hours this week, which is 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
On Tuesday, November 3, voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voters must show a photo ID in order to vote.
If you're a registered voter, you may present the following forms of photo ID to poll workers when you vote:
•A driver's license (as long as it's within 10 years of the date issued; it doesn't even have to be from Mississippi, so long as you have an official, established residence in Mississippi)
•A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi
•A United States passport
•A government employee ID card (school teachers' ID's are acceptable).
•A firearms license
•A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college
•A United States military ID
•A tribal photo ID
•Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
•A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
If you show up to vote without an acceptable form of photo ID you can still vote on a paper ballot/ affidavit. You will have to come to the Circuit Clerk's office within five days of the Election and show your photo ID in order for your vote to count.