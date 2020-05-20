Shoppers in Pontotoc are reminded that it’s the second week of “Save Our Shops (SOS)” promotion where shoppers can register to win a gift card at participating stores.
No purchase is necessary to register for the drawing.
On Friday, May 22, shoppers are encouraged to spend $20 and a drawing will be held to win a $50 gift certificate. It’s easy to remember, “spend $20 on the 22nd."
Please register at the following stores: Ecru Garden Center in Ecru, Pure Bliss, The Red Door, True Blue Boutique, Delta Daisy, Merle Norman at Legacy, Anna Jade, The Twig/City Mercantile, CK Walls/Trend to Pretend, Ultra Violet Boutique, Antiques Downtown, Antiques on Main, Antiques Off the Square, Antique Station, Ella Ivy Boutique and The Gift Shop for your chance to spend monies back into these stores.
The promotion continues next week where shoppers are encouraged to spend $30 on Saturday, May 30. There will be a $75 gift card drawn that week.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples encouraged folks to use their money to help get the local businesses back on their feet.
“We’ve all been called upon to make sacrifices, and Pontotoc residents are considerate of each other,” said Peeples. “Running a small business is a difficult proposition, even under the best circumstances, so the last few weeks have been particularly challenging. Let’s remember to support our friends and neighbors as we all get through this together.”
And if you still need more convincing, here are some reasons for wanting to buy local, eat local and go local according to the Independent Business Alliance.
It builds community, the casual encounters you enjoy at neighborhood and public spaces around them build relationships and community cohesiveness. They are the ultimate social networking sites.
It strengthens our local economy, because each dollar spent at independent businesses returns three times more money to the local economy.
Independent businesses gives our community its distinct personality and community character.
Local stores enable you to try on and try out items before you buy it, saving you time and money.