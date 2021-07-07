Dear Hutton,
My dear grandson it’s hard to believe that you are 23 weeks old already! Your squeals and increasing laughter are more precious than gold.
This is a rather public letter that I’m writing this late Thursday afternoon. On Sunday, July 4, America will celebrate our Independence Day.
But I wanted to share some good news with you this day and in a few more years I trust that you can read your Granddeddy “Putt Putt’s” letter all by yourself. I am proud to tell you that Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch are fighting a federal lawsuit by a group of people who oppose having the words “In God We Trust” on Mississippi’s license plates.
Both state leaders contend that Mississippi has every right to have “In God We Trust” on the license plates and they will fight to uphold the state’s values.
“Absolutely. It was passed legitimately. It went through the process. That is the rule of law, and we will be upholding that car tag issue as is,” Fitch said.
Hutton there are no more important words that I can write you than my heartfelt plea that you will put your “Trust in God” and Jesus. In time you and yours will be challenged to uphold God’s Word and the belief of Christians in the saving grace of Jesus Christ.
Until such time I pray that Pontotoc and Mississippi and America will continue to recognize God in the public arena of life.
The modern motto of the United States of America, as established in a 1956 law signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is “In God we trust”. The phrase first appeared on U.S. coins in 1864. Earlier, a 1954 act added the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
The constitutionality of the modern national motto has been questioned with relationship to the separation of church and state outlined in the First Amendment. In 1970, in Aronow v. United States, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that the motto does not violate the First Amendment to the Constitution. The United States Supreme Court has not ruled on the issue.
Congress passed the Coinage Act of February 12, 1873. It said that the Secretary “may cause the motto IN GOD WE TRUST to be inscribed on such coins as shall admit of such motto. Since 1938, all United States coins bear the inscription.
In a letter dated November 20, 1861, Secretary of the Treasury Salmon P. Chase instructed James Pollock, Director of the Mint at Philadelphia, to prepare a motto. “Dear Sir: No nation can be strong except in the strength of God, or safe except in His defense. The trust of our people in God should be declared on our national coins.”
On July 30, 1956, two years after pushing to have the phrase “under God” inserted into the pledge of allegiance, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law officially declaring “In God We Trust” to be the nation’s official motto. The law, P.L. 84-140, also mandated that the phrase be printed on all American paper currency.
At a Flag Day speech in 1954, Eisenhower elaborated on his feelings about the place of religion in public life when he discussed why he had wanted to include “under God” in the pledge of allegiance: “In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America’s heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country’s most powerful resource in peace and war.”
The Declaration of Independence, drafted by Thomas Jefferson and edited by his fellow delegates, contains a theory of rights that depends on a Supreme Being, not man, for its validity. The Declaration states that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The Declaration contains several other references to a higher power. The introduction states that the “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” entitle the American people to a separate and equal station among the powers of the earth. In the conclusion, Congress appeals to “the Supreme Judge of the world” for the rectitude of its intentions and professes its “firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.”
In stating that people’s rights were given to them by their creator, the Continental Congress endowed those rights with a legitimacy that knows no parallel in mortal sources.
Hutton, there is one thing I do know. A fellow is never too young or too old to get a history lesson.
From what I see going on in this country and this world, we haven’t learned our lessons–or we have forgotten.
With God’s blessings, it won’t be long until you’ll be talking and reading.
Just know that I’m telling you it’s okay to say words like father, mother, son-in-law, grandson, granddaughter and chairman.
It’s alright to say he or she, which are singular pronouns, because everyone is a he or a she. “They” is a plural pronoun.
Please never say “human effort” instead of manpower or woman power. Pray for mankind, not humankind.
Berkley’s City Council recently voted in favor of replacing gendered language with neutral terms in its municipal code. I guess idiots would qualify as a neutral term.
I hope you are workmanlike in whatever profession you choose. I hope you will respect each policeman or policewoman.
I pray you are a gentleman every day of your life. If you have a sister(s) I pray she will be a lady and a fine woman. I hope she may one day be a loving wife to a fine man.
In Psalms 37:4 the Bible says “To delight yourself in the Lord and He will grant you the desires of your heart.”
Hutton, it’s my prayer you will delight yourself in trusting God. I’ll save you one of my ole car tags.
Love you,
Putt Putt