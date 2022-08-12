Purchase Access

I had to say goodbye to three more precious children the last Sunday in July. Teaching Sunday school is fun, but then all too soon comes tithe time to say goodbye. When I said goodbye to these I realized that were were slighted because we didn’t have Sunday School during 2020 and I didn’t get near the time I wanted with them.

regina.butler@djournal.com

