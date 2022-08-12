I had to say goodbye to three more precious children the last Sunday in July. Teaching Sunday school is fun, but then all too soon comes tithe time to say goodbye. When I said goodbye to these I realized that were were slighted because we didn’t have Sunday School during 2020 and I didn’t get near the time I wanted with them.
Each of these precious little ones brought their own set of fun to my classroom. I made each of them this little picture that takes the first letter of their name and has character traits that talk about them.
My dear Jaycie Moore was mine not only on Sunday but Wednesday night as well so I had to say goodbye to her twice. She has this quiet spirt that just permeated my soul and calmed me many a Sunday morning.
Her little tinkling laughter has brightened many a day and she was good at doing arts and crafts. In fact over the past year she has been my assistant because when she finished hers, she would help someone else. That’s always a plus in Miss Gina’s room. We have laughed together and cried together and often encouraged each other when days were hard. On her little picture I told her, "you have been joyful when you come in here and have always listened to me."
“You don’t know how much I appreciate hearing you say yes ma’am and I’ve seen your compassion and how you have been a friend to others,” I wrote.
“You know how to stand up for what is right which is part of that independent spirit and yet you are a constant encourager, telling folks it is going to be okay. Thank you for your smile, thank you for your love.”
Jeremiah Hellums has been my special joy as well. He kept me on my toes by asking so many questions. He is smart and understands things as well.
“As you move on up to the next step in life through teaching of God’s word, I pray that you will take time to read it every day,” I challenged him. “Remember that you are called by Christ and He wants to walk with you and talk with you just like His Father did with Adam and Eve. You do this by reading the scriptures of truth and listening to what He has to say.
“The words that I used to describe you through the first letters of your name are so fitting. You were always joyful and ready and excited to learn. You remember things that I taught and you have always been a wonderful example to young and old alike. I’ve seen you minister to your friends by helping them understand the things we learn together, but you are always asking questions and inquiring about things. That’s a good thing. You are alert to the needs of others and yet no matter how much you know, you are still humble and that is the best character trait of all.
“You have been a constant encourager to me and I thank you for your love and enthusiasm through these years.”
Landon McCuller was my little artist. No matter what I asked them to draw he would do it and do it well. He always amazed me with detail. “The words I used to describe you through the letters of your name say it all,” I wrote to him.
“You have always made me laugh and surprised me with your art. You are neat and dependable as well as obedient. The word nimble means quick and you have that quick way of thinking. So please use these traits to the best of your ability. Thank you for your smile. Thank you for your love. I will miss you.”
I told all of them what my ninth grade English teacher, Mrs. Elizableth Bowen wrote to me when I graduated from high school. The Spanish folks have this saying, “Voya con Dios” which means go with God. Do that in all of life and you will ever have the Shepherd to lean upon.
Landon tickled me later. I held them back after class to present them with a little sling bag full of extra goodies. They took them out and looked at them and when Landon started re-packing it he said, “I’ve got to do this right because you said I am neat.”
This past Sunday Jaycie showed her little sister Christina to my room. But before she went down the hall to go to her new Sunday school class, she hugged me and said “Well, good-bye.” I wasn’t supposed to start the class with tears trying to smart my eyes.
