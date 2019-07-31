School bells will signal the end of summer holidays for student at North and South Pontotoc this Friday, August 2. That means traffic will increase for folks who travel early in the morning and mid afternoon. It also means school buses will be stopping to pick up your precious children to take them to the day of reading, writing and arithmetic.
Officials ask you not to get impatient when you are on the road behind the bus or waiting in line at the two campuses.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said his officers will be out in full force this Friday morning to ensure everyone gets to school safely to the best of their ability. But the key will be the general pubic driving safely and having patience.
Since school is starting at 7:30, the heaviest traffic times will be between 6:45 to 7:20 in the morning; and 3:00 through 3:30 in the afternoon. Anyone driving during these times need to be aware as they are traveling both Highway 15 North to North Pontotoc and the South Pontotoc Road to South Pontotoc. North Pontotoc especially may get backed up since the four lane hasn’t been opened up yet, so traffic may get bottlenecked through that area.
“I am going to bring out more officers on patrol the first few weeks of school,” Sheriff Mask said.
“School starting means the traffic will be more hectic at times, and you need to watch out for the buses and the kids getting on and off the bus.”
He had a one word warning for those who want to pass a school bus. “Don’t. Do not pass a bus that has the red lights flashing and the stop sign out. In fact, when you see those yellow lights flashing that is your cue to slow down immediately.”
He also asked for citizens to get involved if they see someone passing a stopped school bus. “Please get their tag number and call it in to us,”
Sheriff Mask said that the first mornings are going to be congested. “Leave a little early and give yourself time to get through that traffic,” he said. “Also be patient on the curving road to South Pontotoc. We will get you through as quickly as possible, but our main goal is safety. We want everybody to get to school safely and back home for the night.”