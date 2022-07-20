The summer is drawing to a close and school bells will ring across the county and in the city calling students back to the books. Registration will be held next week at all schools so parents need to peruse the list of what they need to enter their child in the school they will attend.
First day of school for all students in both the city and county school districts will be Friday, August 5.
Registration and residency information
Please note all legal guardians entering a child in any school must bring two proofs of residency, however if you do not own or rent your home, you must bring five proofs of residency.
Proofs of residency include the following:
-Filed Homestead Exemption Application form
-Mortgage documents or property deed
-Notarized Apartment or home lease
-Utility bills (must be dated in the last 60 days)
-Driver's license or Voter precinct identification (must be dated within a year)
-Automobile registration (must be dated within a year)
Legal guardians who do not own or rent their home and live with someone else can choose their five proofs of residency from the following six items:
-An affidavit provided by the Pontotoc County School District
-Two proofs of residency from the person who rents/owns the residency
-Two documents of proof from the person staying at the residency (parent/guardian).
-Driver's licenses
-Voter precinct identification
-Automobile registration
These documents must show the same address as the person signing the affidavit that rents or owns the residency.
New students or kindergarteners who have not registered will need to bring the following:
-Child’s original certified birth certificate
-Child’s original 121 form (vaccination form) from the Health Department (complete for school)
-Child’s social security card
-Email address of parent/guardian
-2 Proofs of residency from above list
Proofs must be in the parent or legal guardian’s name and show a physical address.
Please double check that the addresses on your proofs match. Proofs with Post Office Boxes will not be accepted.
City Schools
Pontotoc Elementary, located at 145 Fred Dowdy Avenue, will be the site for registration for all of the schools in the Pontotoc City School District.
Registration will take place Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and again on Wednesday, July 27, 10 a.m. - 12 noon.
This includes the elementary school which includes grades K-2; D.T. Cox Elementary - Grades 3 and 4; Middle School - grades 5-6; Jr. High - grades 7-8 and High School grades 9-12.
If you are a returning student you can register online through Active Parent, however, two proofs of residency are required and they need to be dropped off during the district wide registration dates.
Meet the teacher open house for students will take place Tuesday, August 2, 4-6 p.m. for Pontotoc High and Junior High School students; and Wednesday, August 3, 4-6 p.m. for Pontotoc Elementary, D. T. Cox and Pontotoc Middle School students.
County Schools
South Elementary, South Middle, and South High will all have registration at the same time on Tuesday, July 26, from 9 a.m - 5 p.m. in the South Pontotoc gym.
All paper work must be turned in at this time including proofs of residency.
North Pontotoc Elementary parents can register their students two different days. Tuesday, July 26, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or Thursday, July 28, 1 - 6 p.m. in the North Elementary gym.
Meet the teacher night is set for Thursday, August 4, 4-6 p.m.
Kindergarten meet the teacher is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, in the North Pontotoc Elementary gym. One session begins at 4 p.m. and another at 5 p.m.
North Pontotoc Upper Elementary will be hosting registration from July 25-29. Times are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 25 and 26; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 27, 28 and 29. Thursday, July 28 there will be a block party which will be the meet the teacher night and it includes a light supper. This event will be held from 5-7 p.m. If a new student wants to get their schedule at the block party, they must be enrolled by Wednesday, July 27.