Two school board places are up for election come November with the general Presidential election. One place in the city school district and one place in the county school district. Qualifying time began last week.
The Pontotoc City School District race is intended to fill out the rest of the term of Frankie Moorman, who will not seek re-election. The Pontotoc board of Alderman appointed Gaye Howard in his place until an election could be held this fall.
Howard has indicated to the Progress that she is going to seek to hold the place for the full term.
Allen Roye holds the position on the county school board seat that is up for election and he told the Progress in a phone interview Monday morning that he has secured his signatures and plans to file his papers this week.
Anyone who wishes to qualify for these offices must file a qualifying statement of intent with the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerks office. You must also obtain a petition and have it signed by not less than 50 registered voters and it must be turned in on or before Friday, September 4.