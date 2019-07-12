South Pontotoc will register July 15, 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Students can pick up schedules and purchase their parking permit during this time. To register, pick up your schedule or purchase a parking permit students must turn in two acceptable proofs of residence.
School registration begins Monday for South Pontotoc
Regina Butler
