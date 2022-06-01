A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Whoop, Whoop, school’s out.
Sounds strange for an old woman to be so excited about school being out, but this means the grandchildren can come more often and we don’t have to worry about keeping a bedtime routine.
We can stay up late, sleep in, swim all day and go wherever we want.
We already have plans for a beach trip in June and a trip to the Great Wolfe Lodge in July.
That will take two weeks out of the summer break.
The bad thing is they will only have about 8 weeks to pack in a lot of vacation and Nana time before they go back to school.
I do have to share these children with their parents and the other grandmother which will take away a few more weeks.
We got a new swimming pool put up in the backyard a couple of weeks ago and have already enjoyed two weekends of swimming.
I believe I have enjoyed playing in the pool with the grands more this year than I ever did when I was younger.
I am waiting on a golf cart order to get ready as these grands love going places on the golf cart.
We are looking forward to having fun in the pool and getting on the golf cart and riding down to get snow cones then head on down to the Gateway to ride the Tanglefoot Trail.
They plan they have is to ride their bikes and scooters, I plan on following along on the golf cart.
I am pretty sure, I will end up loading scooter and bikes on golf cart to come back off the trail as they will want to go further than their legs will bring them back from.
We have so much we can enjoy in the backyard and down the street here in Pontotoc.
I have great plans to enjoy the summer and as much of it as I can before school starts back.
regina.butler@djournal.com
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 4:45 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.