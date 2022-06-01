Whoop, Whoop, school’s out.

Sounds strange for an old woman to be so excited about school being out, but this means the grandchildren can come more often and we don’t have to worry about keeping a bedtime routine.

We can stay up late, sleep in, swim all day and go wherever we want.

We already have plans for a beach trip in June and a trip to the Great Wolfe Lodge in July.

That will take two weeks out of the summer break.

The bad thing is they will only have about 8 weeks to pack in a lot of vacation and Nana time before they go back to school.

I do have to share these children with their parents and the other grandmother which will take away a few more weeks.

We got a new swimming pool put up in the backyard a couple of weeks ago and have already enjoyed two weekends of swimming.

I believe I have enjoyed playing in the pool with the grands more this year than I ever did when I was younger.

I am waiting on a golf cart order to get ready as these grands love going places on the golf cart.

We are looking forward to having fun in the pool and getting on the golf cart and riding down to get snow cones then head on down to the Gateway to ride the Tanglefoot Trail.

They plan they have is to ride their bikes and scooters, I plan on following along on the golf cart.

I am pretty sure, I will end up loading scooter and bikes on golf cart to come back off the trail as they will want to go further than their legs will bring them back from.

We have so much we can enjoy in the backyard and down the street here in Pontotoc.

I have great plans to enjoy the summer and as much of it as I can before school starts back.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus