Last Tuesday (April 14) , Governor Tate Reeves announced that schools in Mississippi will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year to slow the spread of COVID-19.
To ensure that Mississippi students' education continues through the remainder of the school year, Governor Reeves asked every school to submit distance learning plans to mitigate and enhance their learning. Reeves also suggested that educators prepare for summer or early fall learning as an option for make-up school.
"I know how hard teachers, students, all staff, and parents have been working during this dangerous time. You have my deep respect and sincere admiration. It has been so encouraging to see the efforts of our education community to protect the people of Mississippi while ensuring learning takes place. I know our education community will do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi kids don’t fall behind," said Governor Reeves.
Pontotoc County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said North and South Pontotoc School Districts will continue to help students through this unprecedented challenge.
“Back on April 6 all of our schools distributed distance learning materials,” Puckett said. “These were four week packets to give remedial learning or practice on material that has already been taught this year.”
“We’re looking at doing another learning materials hand-out on Friday, May 1, and those will take care of our students through May 21, which was the scheduled last day of school. That May 1 date for more education packets is tentative, but we will let parents know something definite soon.”
Dr. Puckett said that North and South Pontotoc Schools will continue distributing the sack lunches to students throughout the county. Two days of meals are available on Mondays and three days of meals will be distributed on Wednesdays.
“Helping get food out to these school kids has been an invaluable service and I can’t praise our school folks enough for making this happen,” Puckett praised. “This has been a team effort including cafeteria staff, administrators, teachers and bus drivers. They are volunteering and everyone is pitching in."
“Because of the love and caring of all those involved they’re helping feed over 1,000 kids a day and one day they helped feed over 1,200 students,” Puckett said. “We’re going to continue the lunch program as long as we have the funds to do it and the need is there.”
Puckett said teachers are already making plans for when school hopefully resumes in August.
“Our teachers are already looking at the needs of each individual student and preparing remedial learning instruction in those areas where students had the most trouble when they were last in the classroom,” he said. “This is going to be the focus of the first 30 days when we get back in school. Our teachers are aware of the challenges faced by both parents and students during this pandemic.”
Puckett said that senior students will be honored at the earliest safe opportunity.
“Our seniors have not been forgotten and we will have graduation and honor them completely as soon as the situation allows,” Puckett said. “A senior year is very special and important and we understand how important it is to each mom and dad also."
Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michell Bivens said that the focus will continue to be on the welfare and education needs of each city school student.
"PCSD will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, but students will need to continue distance learning by completing the instructional packets distributed earlier this spring,” Dr. Bivens encouraged. "Meals for students will also remain available each Monday, from 10:00-11:00. Families may also pick up supplies at the Central Office on Thursdays, from 10:00-12:00.”
Bivens echoed concern for recognizing a special 2020 senior class at Pontotoc High School as soon as possible.
"As the CDC and the governor share more information regarding COVID-19 and social distancing, Pontotoc City School District will make decisions regarding spring events, including graduation,” Bivens emphasized. " Information will be updated as it is received on social media and the district website."
Grab & Go meals are available on Mondays at the following locations: Pontotoc High School, Pontotoc Elementary School and D.T. Cox Elementary School.