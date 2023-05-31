What a whirlwind of activities that has been going on for the past few weeks.
Softball and Baseball playoffs were outstanding.
Graduations from PreK, Elementary School, High School and College were in abundance.
Memorial Day wrapped up a very busy May.
Now that all those festivities are over and school is out it is time for all those summer activities.
Our area churches are gearing up for Vacation Bible School, a long-standing summer activity for children.
There will be sports camps going on all summer.
The summer travel ball for the young children and Legion Baseball for our high school boys will keep them going over into July.
It is also time to make memories with families taking the favorite vacation.
My grandchildren are asking when will we be going to the beach. I guess that has become our summer tradition.
A beach trip has been one of my favorite times with my son and his family for the past several years. I am so blessed that they share that vacation with their children with me.
I think they know I love the beach as much as the children do.
I am also looking forward to just spending time at home with the grandchildren in the swimming pool, running around in the sprinklers and one of my favorite things I enjoy watching is the slip and slide.
I just restocked the bubbles for the bubble machine one of Millie’s favorite things in the late afternoons.
We can’t spend a day outside enjoying the water activities to keep cooled off without ending the day with a ride on the golf cart down to the Snow Cone Corner for a snow cone and riding on down to the Trail Head and take a ride down the Trail looking for wildlife.
I don’t know who is more excited about school being out, me or the grandchildren.
Like the Alice Cooper song goes … Schools out for Summer!!!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.