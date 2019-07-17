A local, volunteer organization, dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and cats and controlling the stray population, needs support.
Second Chances Animal Rescue in Pontotoc needs money, supplies, and, ultimately, a physical location to serve as an operations base and storage facility.
“We’re a foster-based rescue, with about eight full-time, and eight part-time fosters,” said Arlissa Whisenant, a Second Chances volunteer. “We don’t have a facility, and we rely completely on donations.”
Second Chances started in 2014, when Alissa Barton found three mama dogs and a bunch of puppies, and decided she just couldn’t leave them.
Barton formed a network of fellow animal-lovers to temporarily foster, rehabilitate, and generally improve the lives of dogs that came into her possession. Today, Second Chances uses the online service Pet Finder to accept applications, and PayPal for financial transactions.
“We review applications, then draw-up a contract,” said Whisenant. “Once the animals are adopted, payment is arranged, and the animal goes back to the vet for a final health certificate, including making sure that all their shots are in order.”
All dogs get two rounds of vaccines, Whisenant said. A lot of them come to Second Chances in bad shape.
“It costs about $400 to treat a dog for heartworms, and we can’t adopt them out until they’re treated,” said Whisenant. “We’re also dedicated to the no-kill mentality.”
Volunteers transport most animals to adoptive homes up North, Whisenant said. Last year, Second Chances vetted and rehabilitated 300 dogs and 250 cats.
Second Chances volunteers have cooperated with animal control in Pontotoc, but their involvement has expanded.
“We’re basically functioning as a humane society, with no resources,” said Whisenant. Among all the foster homes, Second Chances currently has about 100 dogs and 30 cats, with precious little money or resources to go around.
“So many animals are abandoned,” said Whisenant. “People are generally good about getting them off the street, but we need help to rehab them and send them on to better lives.”
To learn more about Second Chances Animal Rescue, or to volunteer or donate, visit their page on Facebook. Those wishing to help may also email volunteers at secondchancespontotoc@gmail.com.