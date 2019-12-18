A guilty plea to second degree murder and an unrelated guilty plea to manslaughter were among the seven guilty pleas entered in Pontotoc County Circuit Court last week.
Randy James Solomakos, 27, of Rebecca Lane, Pontotoc, pled guilty to a reduced charge of second degree murder in connection with the burning death of Charles Burns, 46, also a resident of Rebecca Lane in eastern Pontotoc County.
Solomakos pled guilty to setting Burns on fire on September 2, 2018, after dousing him with gasoline. Burns died five days later from his extensive injuries.
During the investigation back in September 2018, Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that Solomakos became enraged after the victim refused to share some whiskey with Solomakos.
“Burns said that Solomakos poured the gas on the ground at his feet and on his arm, lit a piece of paper and set him on fire,” Sheriff Mask said.
“While on fire, Burns ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911,” Mask said. Burns was flown to a burn unit in Memphis where he died.
Solomakos was indicted on a first degree murder charge and last Thursday (Dec. 12) he pled guilty to a reduced charge of second degree murder.
Solomakos was sentenced to forty years in prison, with 10 years suspended, but the 30 years will be served day for day, according to the sentencing order.
Solomakos was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and fees.
In another case, 46-year-old Krysta Lesherri Chewe, originally indicted on a murder charge, pled guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter as an habitual offender in connection with the February 16, 2016, shooting death of Justin J. Judon, age 33. Chewe also pled guilty to felon with a weapon, as habitual.
On the manslaughter plea Chewe was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, day for day as habitual. On the weapon charge, Chewe was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended, which would run consecutively to the manslaughter sentence.
Chewe was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $10,500 restitution.
Authorities said that Judon, who was an acquaintance of Chewe’s, was shot to death at Chewe’s residence, located on Owen Bend Road.
Defendant Christopher Johnson pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to serve eight years in prison unless he successfully completes four years of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Johnson was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, court costs and fees. This cause will run consecutively to a Lee County cause.
Defendant Austin Lee Matthews pled guilty to burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 20 years suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Defendant Shane J. Ackerman pled guilty to DUI third and was sentenced to serve five years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Ackerman was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Defendant Richard Thomas Johnson pled guilty to two counts of sale of meth. On count one, Johnson was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison unless he successfully completes three years of intensive supervision/house arrest. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay a total of $3,365.00 restitution plus court costs and fees.
On the second count, Johnson was sentenced to a 20 years suspended prison term, fined $500 and ordered to pay court costs. The two sentences will run consecutively.
Defendant William Cecil Stepp pled guilty to charges of receiving stolen property, possession of heroin with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.
On the stolen property charge, Stepp was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. He was fined $1,000 and must pay court costs and fees.
On the drug charge, Stepp was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five year supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $100 restitution, court costs and fees.
On the weapon charge, Stepp received a 10 years suspended prison term. All three sentences will run consecutively.
In other court proceeding, four defendants were arraigned including;
-Michael Lynn Stroup, charged with DUI fourth;
-Clinton Hunter Johnson, false pretense;
-Ricky Dale Linley, Jr., felonn in possession of a weapon and felony fleeing;
-Wesley Neal Stanford, burglary of a building.
The December term of court adjourned on Thursday, December 12.