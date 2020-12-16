SPRINGVILLE– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (9-4) used a strong second quarter to take the lead and never relinquished it against South Pontotoc last Tuesday, keeping the Lady Cougars from clawing back into the game on their way to a 55-44 win. Samya Brooks led Pontotoc with 15 points, and Rebekah Pilcher scored a game high 16 points for the Lady Cougars.
“I thought we did a good job with our game plan; we had a few lapses with their shooters and when we gave them a chance they hurt us,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. "Overall though I was pleased to come down here and pick up a division win.”
The Lady Cougars built an early 7-2 lead behind layups from Sydney Brazil and Laila Houpt, as well as a 3-pointer by Rebekah Pilcher. Pilcher went on to knock down four free throws as well to help South Pontotoc to a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sky Vaughn knocked down a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and tie the game. The Lady Warriors then went on a 17-0 run until South’s Maggie Gaspard and Sydney Brazil hit back to back layups with under a minute left to make it 27-17 at halftime.
“We got outscored by 13 in the second quarter, and that happened in a four minute stretch where I felt like we got fatigued and felt sorry for ourselves a little bit," said South Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell. “Other than that four minute span I thought we played hard, and I was proud of how the girls competed.”
The Lady Cougars turned in a strong third quarter, getting them back to within single digits of Pontotoc’s lead. Brianna Jamison and Sydney Brazil hit back to back 3-pointers to make it 29-25 early on. Caroline Cook added two layups for South to cut the deficit to 32-29, but Makayla Boyd knocked down a 3-pointer to extend Pontotoc’s lead. The Lady Warriors closed out the quarter with layups from Samya Brooks and Angela Middleton to make it 39-33.
Boyd finished with 11 points for Pontotoc.
“Makayla is a senior who has been really consistent for us and lived up to every expectation I had for her this year,” said coach Heard. “I have been very pleased with her so far.”
The Lady Warriors finished strong, outscoring South 17-11 in the fourth quarter. Sky Vaughn finished with 14 points, and Angela Middleton finished with 11 points for the Lady Warriors. Sydney Brazil finished with 13 points for the Lady Cougars.
It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Cougars, who later in the week thumped Caledonia 62-31 on Friday to improve to 8-1.
On Friday night the Lady Warriors picked up a big 68-66 victory over Tupelo.