The first week of the three week term of circuit court will get underway next Monday, July 26. Plea days are scheduled for today and tomorrow, July 21 and 22. Because of this, court officials stress that cases scheduled on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
The cases for the first week of court were published in the July 14 issue of the Pontotoc Progress.
There are 95 cases on the docket for the second week term which is set for August 2-6.
On Monday, August 2, 21 cases are set for trial which include:
-Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
-Ginger Williams, trafficking meth;
-Richard Williams, trafficking meth;
-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault with a weapon;
-Adrian Strong, burglary of a dwelling and assault;
-Eric Brown, possession of THC;
-Christopher Horton, possession of amphetamine;
-Charles Jackson, two counts of child deprivation;
-Jessica Simmons, burglary of a building;
-Michael Patterson, two cases of felon with a weapon;
-Monica Ash, three counts of child endangerment, testing positive for controlled substance;
-David Irvin, two cases, the first is for possession of meth and the second is two counts burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Casey Hall, DUI 4 alcohol without test;
-Frank Silas, three cases DUI 4 alcohol without test;
-Billy Staten, three cases which include aggravated DUI death, receiving stolen property and grand larceny.
Tuesday, August 3, 16 cases are set for trial which include:
-Alan Baucom, two cases of which the first includes two counts of fondling first and the second case has three counts – sexual battery of a child under 14 and two counts of fondling first;
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-Anthony Turner, two counts aggravated assault with a weapon;
-David Hudson, child endangerment, test positive for controlled substance;
-Joseph Wilson has two cases, the first has two counts which include DUI 4 – other and DUI 4 child endangerment, the second case is felon with a weapon;
-Sylvia Poutoa has six counts, one count child abuse, three counts child endangerment by testing positive for a controlled substance and two counts simple assault on a law enforcement officer or other;
-Keenan Souter, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Robert Keith, DUI 4 alcohol without test;
-Wesley Stanford, burglary of a building;
-Ricky Williams, possession of meth;
-Deonte Dilworth, possession of contraband by a prisoner;
-Brandon Montgomery, assessory after the fact – violent;
-Breanne Hudson, child endangerment by testing positive for a controlled substance;
-Robert Hawkins, felon with a weapon.
Wednesday, August 4, 18 cases are set:
-Manuel Holguin, forcible rape;
-John Henton, aggravated assault with a weapon;
-Kiantee Holloman, four counts which include conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts of prescription forgery;
-Kenyatta Holloman, four counts which include conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts of prescription forgery;
-Stacy Farr, DUI 4 alchol with test;
-Jerry Swords, DUI 3 alcohol with test;
-Bridget Jenkins, assessor after the fact violent;
-Jaron Roberson has two cases, the first case has two counts which includes introducing contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy and the second case has two counts which includes possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of MDMA (a synthetic drug) with intent to sell;
-Arthur Chapman, three counts which includes two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer or other and possession of meth;
-Cameron Langston, DUI 4 other;
-Jonathan Bolton, two cases of felony fleeing;
-John Sipes, child enticement sexual purposes first, computer luring;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts of child deprivation;
-Shanry League, false pretense;
-Nicholas Tucker, DUI 4 alcohol without test;
-Terrance Weatherspoon, burglary of a building.
Thursday, August 5, 20 cases are set:
-Tharius Conley, aggravated assault with a weapon;
-Jessica Horton, three counts fondling under 18 position of authority;
-Joshua Hood, two counts which include aggravated domestic violence-strangulation and kidnapping;
-Gary Burnett, possession of amphetamine;
-Damian Barr, burglary of a vehicle;
-Amy Gann, prescription forgery;
-Theus McKinney, DUI 4 alcohol with test;
-Jeremy McGee, DUI 3 alcohol without test;
-Nathaniel Dowdy, has two cases, one being the sale of meth and the second being possession of meth;
-Dorian Robertson, felon with a weapon;
-Carissa Sasso, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Levi Ray has three cases which include two cases of taking a motor vehicle and the third is grand larceny;
-Mario Steward, receiving stolen property;
-Tradarious Westmoreland, possession of cocaine;
-Michael Moore, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Tevin Buford, property removal-lien-county;
-Richard Wilson, attempted burglary of a dwelling-terrorize.
Friday, August 6, 20 cases are set:
-Colton Cannon has 12 cases, two cases have two counts each of burglary of a vehicle, an additional six cases of burglary of a vehicle, he has two cases of grand larceny, one case with two counts which include grand larceny and burglary of a building and one case of felony fleeing;
-Tyson Brown, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-James Ash has two cases, the first is taking of a motor vehicle and the second has three counts of child endangerment by testing positive for a controlled substance;
-Charles Croft has two cases, DUI 4 alcohol without test and aggravated DUI – death;
-Roy Chambers has three cases, the first is shooting into a dwelling and the other two are for possession of meth.