Eight Days of Hope has deployed to Mayfield, Kentucky to serve those impacted by the deadly tornado. The second week got underway yesterday, Tuesday, December 28 and will last until Saturday, January 8.
Anyone who wishes to come will be staying at Hardin Baptist Church, 6867 US-641, Hardin, KY 42048.
All volunteers must be 18+ to serve on our Rapid Response trips. To register for this deployment please go to https://eightdaysofhope.com/event/rapid-response-event-kentucky-tornado/
Here are some frequently asked questions.
What is the cost to attend?
It is free! We provide the food and lodging. We just ask that you show up with a willing heart to
serve. We rely on churches, businesses, individuals, and our volunteers for donations.
What are the sleeping arrangements?
We will be staying at Hardin Baptist Church.
The address is: 6867 US-641, Hardin, KY 42048. Lodging will be separated by gender.
Will there be any RV spots available?
Not for this outreach.
Can I bring my pet?
No.
Do I have to bring my own food?
No. We will provide all meals.
What kind of work will we be doing?
The primary work will be removing debris, mucking out homes, and assisting families with
whatever they need.
Should we bring tools?
Yes! Please bring any tools that you can, especially those that you would anticipate using for
removing debris or mucking out a home.
Can we bring our youth group or our children?
No, during Rapid Response trips we require everyone to be 18 years or older. If you arrive with
a child younger than 18, they will not be able to volunteer.
What will be a typical day serving with Eight Days of Hope?
Breakfast will start at 6:30 am. We will spend 10-15 minutes together with a special time of
worship and devotion before we head out to help the families. Lunch will be delivered or taken
to the job sites by the volunteers. Dinner will begin at 6:00 pm. Sunday is the only day where we
deviate from this schedule. We will not begin work until 11:00 am or after depending on church
service times.
What times can we arrive to “check in” to Eight Days of Hope and where do we go?
Please check-in at Hardin Baptist Church. The address is: 6867 US-641,
Hardin, KY 42048.
What else can we do to prepare?
1. Please pray for the familiesthat were affected and that God would move mightily through
His people over the next three weeks.
2. Volunteer! If you are reading this, you are doing that! Thank you!
3. We are hoping to receive donations to underwrite this event. If you, your family, or your
church family are interested in making a donation, feel free to give on our website or send
your gift to P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803. We greatly appreciation any contribution!
How do I sign up?
You can volunteer on our website under Volunteer on our homepage.
What should I bring?
• Rapid Response t-shirt. If you do not have one, one will be provided
• Bible
• Case of water, Gloves
• Linens, pillow, blanket, air mattress, cot, sleeping bag
• Towel, Toiletries
• If you have any additional questions, please email rapidresponse@eightdaysofhope.com
or call 662-255-7565.