ECRU- North Pontotoc soccer coach Donnie Sellers enjoyed his time on the sidelines, but forming young men was his most satisfying achievement, he said.
“I was a strict disciplinarian, but I believe that the boys I coached have become good men, and I always reminded them of who they represented and how they should conduct themselves on and off the field,” said Sellers, who is retiring.
Supporters of the soccer program, including players, their families, and school staff honored Sellers at the program's banquet at Cherry Creek Baptist Church on March 15.
Sellers spent most of his tenure coaching boys, with a short time spent coaching girls as well. Sellers made the Vikings a perennial fixture in the playoffs, and they won back-to-back Class 1A-2A-3A division championships in 2018 and 2019. The Vikings also finished runner-up three times. Seller’s boys made one appearance in the North Half Finals.
Sellers started coaching soccer when his granddaughters played in a park and recreation league. While earning his living as a pest control specialist, Sellers coached travel softball and soccer, and when he took the job at North he emphasized team spirit and civic pride, he said.
“I drilled it into their heads that creating chemistry and being proud of their community and their team was the most important lesson,” said Sellers, 65, the father of three, as well as three great-grandchildren and another on the way.
Three of Sellers’ players have moved on to the next level, including Samuel Franco, a senior this year who has signed with Itawamba Community College.
“I’ve learned a lot from Coach,” said Franco. “Soccer is a team sport, and not a one man show. Coach has helped me see that.”
Fellow senior Rashad Harvey had equal praise for Sellers.
“I was lucky to have him as a coach,” said Harvey. “He’s taught me lessons that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Sellers said he’s optimistic about the future of soccer at NPH.
“I’m leaving the program in good shape,” said Sellers. “We have some good underclassmen, mostly freshman and sophomores, and I’m confident they’ll do well.”
Sellers said he looks forward to spending more time with family. He rose from his seat and started toward the buffet line. He smiled and gestured toward those seated around the church fellowship hall.
“This is my family, too,” he said.