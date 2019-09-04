SENATOBIA- For the second time in as many weeks Pontotoc was unable to find the end zone, as PHS fell to Senatobia 28-0 on the road Friday night in the battle of the Warriors.
Pontotoc (0-2) moved the ball on their second drive of the game, picking up three first downs and moving into Senatobia territory. Brice Deaton completed a 12-yard pass to D.J. Bean and later scrambled for 9 yards on 3rd and 6. The Warriors also moved the chains via a roughing the passer penalty, but the drive stalled.
Warriors defensive back Monte Townsend killed the next Senatobia drive when he stepped in front of a receiver on a deep pass attempt to come up with an interception. Pontotoc got the ball at midfield and moved to the Senatobia 39 after an 11-yard completion from Deaton to Caleb Hobson, but a 5-yard loss on a running play and third down sack forced a punt.
Senatobia marched inside the Pontotoc red zone on its next possession, but the Warrior defense came up big, stopping tailback Nickisis Sipp on fourth and one to force a turnover on downs. After quick three and out, Senatobia grabbed the early lead when quarterback John Michael Foster connected with D'Cameron Ayers for a 54-yard TD. A point-after kick from Koby Rhone made it 7-0 with 3:32 to play in the second quarter.
A big kickoff return from Caleb Hobson was negated by a block in the back call, and Senatobia's Rashad Thomas came up with an interception to set the hosts up inside midfield. Senatobia pounded the ball on the ground with Sipp, who found the end zone on a 5-yard run with 44.7 seconds to play in the half to extend the lead to 14-0.
A nice return on the ensuing kick from D.J. Bean, plus a late hit, gave Pontotoc the ball at the Senatobia 34. The Warriors were within a hair of grabbing some momentum when receiver Tres Vaughn made an acrobatic catch near the back of the end zone with 13.3 seconds to play, but he was ruled out of bounds. Pontotoc trailed 14-0 at the half.
Senatobia took firm control on the opening drive on the second half, taking up nearly half of the third quarter on a 68-yard march that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Foster on a quarterback sneak. Senatobia would add another TD on a 1-yard run from Jordan Osborn with 11:35 to go to make it 28-0. Meanwhile, Pontotoc was unable to get anything going offensively. Senatobia's defense held the Warriors to one first down and 28 yards of offense in the second half.