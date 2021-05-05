I listened to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week. Some say State of the Union was not the proper term because of limited attendance due to security concerns and COVID restrictions.
I agree. The setting sounded and felt more like a “family’s been called in” moment or a funeral.
The biggest problem was that not all the brothers and sisters showed up . Shame on any Senator or Representative who did not attend. We pay them to show up for work. Their elected job is to represent the people of their state. The country was not represented. They could have checked temperatures at the door.
I listened to President Biden outline his plan for spending $6-trillion. How many trillions of dollars are we now in debt? Are we now $10-trillion in the hole or $12-trillion since COVID? How much do we still owe China?
Guess what, the government doesn’t have a penny! They get all their money from me and you. Biden’s asking for a $6-trillion loan and you’re on the bank note to pay it back. I don’t remember co-signing anything.
He says it’s going to work by increasing taxes on the rich and on corporations. Well, unless we’ve changed the tax codes, the rich have good lawyers and tax accountants and corporations will pass the cost on to you and me.
Did they replace the term “inflation” in the dictionary with “government spending?” My bad, it’s now a synonym for “socialism.” I remember back to the mid-eighties when interest rates were 18 percent. Janet and I got a $38,000 loan to build a house and our fixed mortgage rate was 10.75%.
And based on this latest proposed $6-billion bill they’ve even changed the meaning of infrastructure. I’m pretty sure there’s some golf ball money in there somewhere.
What I didn’t hear President Biden say was anything about the crisis at the southern border. He put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of that disaster and she’s done nothing. She was right behind him last Wednesday night. He could have called her to the microphone for an update.
I didn’t hear anything about stopping the looting and violence in cities like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Washington and New York City.
Biden talked about systemic racism and police reform but didn’t offer one solution to ending the shooting of hundreds of black Americans each month in Chicago. Why do black and white Americans not become enraged when people of the same race shoot and murder each other? Dog-gone-it, why don’t we require that people who routinely shoot others wear body cameras? We require police officers to wear cameras so that all their sins and mistakes can be caught on film.
I didn’t hear President Biden say he was putting a stop to taxpayers’ money funding abortion. It’s killing babies, it’s wrong and God is holding us accountable.
I didn’t hear him chastise the Chinese government for human rights violations.
I didn’t hear any discussion about why kids are not back in school in places like California, Illinois and Michigan.
All of what was said and proposed by President Biden included more and more input from Washington in my life. I want less and less of the federal government in my life. I want fewer and fewer decisions about my life being made in Washington, D.C.– starting yesterday.
What I did hear last Wednesday night was a speech by Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. Senator Scott gave the Republican response to President Biden’s address to Congress.
If you don’t know, Senator Scott is a black man.
And the words I heard from this man were uplifting, a blessing, a message full of hope, words of truth offering solutions and a willingness to listen.
Even if you heard Senator Scott’s address I beg you to find and read the entire text again.
Fourteen sentences into his speech he told America he wanted to “have an honest conversation about common sense and common ground. About this feeling that our nation is sliding off its shared foundation and how we move forward together.”
When I listened to Tim Scott I heard a man talking about the importance of family and prayer and that he was a Christian.
“Growing up, I never dreamed I’d be standing here tonight,” Scott offered. “When I was a kid, my parents divorced. My mother, my brother, and I moved in with my grandparents. Three of us, sharing one bedroom. I was disillusioned and angry, and I nearly failed out of school. But I was blessed.”
“First, with a praying momma. Then with a mentor, a Chick-Fil-A operator named John Moniz. Finally, with a string of opportunities that are only possible here in America.”
This past year, I’ve watched COVID attack every rung of the ladder that helped me up. So many families have lost parents and grandparents too early. So many small businesses have gone under. Becoming a Christian transformed my life – but for months, too many churches were shut down.
Most of all, I am saddened that millions of kids have lost a year of learning when they could not afford to lose a day. Locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom is locking adults out of their future.
Our public schools should have reopened months ago. Other countries’ did. Private and religious schools did. Science has shown for months that schools are safe. But too often, powerful grown-ups set science aside. And kids like me were left behind. The clearest case for school choice in our lifetimes.”
Scott said he believes in the “American Dream” and he said he’s faced racism from whites and blacks.
“Tonight we also heard about a so-called “Family Plan.” Even more taxing, even more spending, to put Washington even more in the middle of your life – from the cradle, to college. The beauty of the American Dream is that families get to define it for themselves. We should be expanding options and opportunities for all families – not throwing money at certain issues because Democrats think they know best.”
“Infrastructure” spending that shrinks our economy is not common sense. Weakening our southern border and creating a crisis is not compassionate.
“The President is abandoning principles he held for decades. Now, he says your tax dollars should fund abortions. He’s laying groundwork to pack the Supreme Court. This is not common ground.
“Nowhere do we need common ground more desperately than in our discussions of race. I have experienced the pain of discrimination. I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I’m shopping. I remember, every morning, at the kitchen table, my grandfather would have the newspaper in his hands. Later, I realized he had never learned to read it. He just wanted to set the right example.
“I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called “Uncle Tom” and the N-word – by ‘progressives’! By liberals! Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time. Believe me, I know our healing is not finished.”
Scott told everyone watching how he felt about racism in America.
“You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”
Scott said he has not lost hope in America.
“So I am more than hopeful – I am confident – that our finest hour is yet to come. Original sin is never the end of the story. Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption.
“I am standing here because my mom has prayed me through some very tough times. I believe our nation has succeeded the same way. Because generations of Americans, in their own ways, have asked for grace – and God has supplied it.”
As I listened to Senator Scott I heard a man who has been through the fire talk about faith in God and family. I felt like a revival had broke out in the middle of a funeral I was attending.
Please read Senator Scott’s entire message. And he certainly won’t mind if you pray for America.