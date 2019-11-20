More than 500 North Mississippi Medicare Part D participants who have received free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs are saving $900 annual in prescription medicine costs. With only 18 business days left until the open enrollment December 7 deadline, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
One counselor reported meeting with a client whose current insurance did not cover three of his medications. Following their investigation of his opportunities for the year 2020 they were able to place him with a company that will pay for two of the three medications at a savings to him of $6,000 a year.
County Supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union Counties along with Three Rivers and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at the locations listed below to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 15 minutes. About 80% of persons making a comparison find a less expensive plan.
In Pontotoc County persons can receive assistance at Three Rivers Planning and Development District, located at 75 South Main Street, Pontotoc. For more info persons may call Three Rivers at 662-489-2415 or 662-760-1396