A favorite event each year at the Pontotoc County Fair is Senior Citizens Day. This year, Senior Citizens Day will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Agri-center. Mrs. Dot Hardin, who was involved in getting Senior Citizens Day started several years ago, is spearheading the event again this year. The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and approximately 20 vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the Agri-center. The vendors will have all kinds of helpful information and door prizes. After the presentation of the flags and the singing of the national anthem, lunch will be served, followed by entertainment. Mrs. Dot said, “We are so excited and are expecting a great day! We appreciate all the vendors, donors, and volunteers who are generously supporting this event at the County Fair.” Vendors include First Choice Bank, Renasant Bank, Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors, City of Pontotoc, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce, Pontotoc Electric Power Association, Pontotoc Fire Department, Piggly Wiggly, McCoy’s Grocery, Coca-Cola Company, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, and numerous other volunteers who decorate, cook, and help serve the meal.
Mrs. Dot said she is hoping for a great turnout again this year and encourages all seniors to come and enjoy the food and fellowship. The event is free for senior citizens and there is no gate fee. For questions about this event and other events at this year’s County Fair, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Extension Activities in July
Rock Painting Grab-N-Go Kits
Need a fun activity to stimulate your child’s creativity this summer? The Pontotoc Extension Office has Rock Painting Grab-N-Go kits. Each kit contains a 12-color acrylic paint kit, paint brush, Wiggle eyes, glitter, five rocks, and an instruction sheet with rock-painting ideas and pictures. Each kit is $5.00. Come by the Extension Office to pick-up your kit!
Canning Class Offered on July 13th
A Canning Class will be held at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Wednesday, July 13th from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon. There is a $5.00 charge to attend the class. Space is limited and you must register for the class in advance. For more information, please call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Patio Lanterns Craft Class
Brighten up your outdoor patio or deck! Come and make a mason jar lantern. Each lantern has glass gems, a solar light, and handle for hanging. The cost for making each lantern is $7.00. The class will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26th. Please call the office no later than Monday, July 25th to sign up for the class.