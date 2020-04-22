The national quarantine for the Coronavirus has disrupted the lives of all Pontotoc County students, but for high school seniors, as well as their parents and teachers, the hiatus has meant missing special events and once-in-a-lifetime rights of passage.
It’s really upsetting for me and my friends, but we’re making the best of it. We’re all very emotional,” said Anna Crane Watts, a senior at Pontotoc High School.
Haleigh McGloflin, a senior at South Pontotoc, agreed.
“It hits you pretty hard, realizing you can’t go with friends to the park, or to each other’s houses,” said McGloflin.
South Pontotoc senior Anna Catherine Roye shared her classmate’s sentiments.
“The thing I miss the most is just basic, social interaction with my friends—the high-fives in the hallways, the laughter in the locker room, and the normalcy of everyday life,” said Roye.
North Pontotoc senior West Sutton had strong feelings about the hiatus.
“I’d pay money to go back to school,” said Sutton.
Fellow Viking senior Jed Fitts was equally upset.
“It’s disappointing, saddening, and frustrating, not getting to truly experience the end of my senior year,” said Fitts.
Special events
Spring sports have been suspended, like baseball, softball, tennis, and golf, swimming, and power-lifting, and many seniors have invested countless hours of practice. Academic achievement tests are also on-hold. Sports and tests matter to seniors’ futures. The unexpected hiatus has thrown their world off-kilter.
“The worst part is missing baseball,” said Sutton. “This was our year to show everybody who we are as a senior class at North.”
Roye said she’d miss both academic and philanthropic events at South.
“I’m missing out on the Special Olympics, and the SALT luncheon, as well as the remainder of my Earth science class, and academic awards night,” said Roye, who is president of the student council.
Watts said some Pontotoc senior events probably can’t be recreated.
“I’ll miss the senior parade, as well as the day seniors walk the halls of the elementary school and receive congratulations,” said Watts.
Fitts will also miss his senior baseball season as a Viking, and said not having graduation will feel surreal.
“I won’t get to walk across the stage, unless a ceremony is planned at a later time,” said Fitts, who is also the silent, dancing cheerleader under the Mighty Viking costume.
McGloflin is a member of the color guard at South Pontotoc.
“Coming off the floor at competition and hugging each other is such a special feeling, and not having that hurts,” said McGloflin, adding that she and fellow members will miss competition in Bowling Green.
Parents and teachers
Many adults enjoy the structure of the school day as much as students. Some are struggling alongside their kids.
“The routine of teaching and watching students learn gives me so much meaning and purpose, and, especially at this stage in my life, to have that normalcy interrupted is very upsetting,” said Martin Rodgers, an educator of 22 years, who teaches language arts at South Pontotoc. Arthur Miller’s play, “The Crucible,” about the Salem witch trials, was among the works Rodgers planned to introduce to his students.
Rodgers has kept busy by volunteering, including driving a bus to deliver lunches to students near the Calhoun County line.
“It’s nice to see the kids, and to let them know we’re thinking about them,” said Rodgers.
For Viking seniors, thinking about last year’s state championship in baseball has been bittersweet. Most of the players were part of the championship team. That’s been hard for moms and dads, too.
“My heart yearned to see what this group of guys would present this year, and I can’t imagine the emotional toil the class of 2020 is experiencing,” said Jed Fitts’s mother, Brook Long. The family’s expectations of ordering graduation invitations, and applying for college scholarships has been clipped short.
“In a blink, we’ve been faced with uncertainty,” said Long. “Jed’s future, the standstill and the frustration, all of it has made it hard to be optimistic, but we’re thankful for the wonderful opportunities North Pontotoc has given him.”
Sutton’s mother, Michelle, is an eighth-grade language arts teacher at North Pontotoc, and had similar sentiments.
“The end of the year is a special time, and students are struggling to cope with having their final days ripped out from under them,” said Sutton, whose daughter has also had her year cut short at Itawamba Community College. “Students aren’t able to say proper goodbyes to special friends,” said Sutton.
Moving On
All is not gloom and doom, parents and students said. The future still looks bright.
Anna Crane Watts from Pontotoc High plans to go to ICC, and is grateful for her time as a Warrior cheerleader and student.
Haleigh McGloflin from South will attend ICC in the fall, and will pursue her path to becoming a radiologist at Ole Miss.
“The places we would go, hanging out—all that matters,” said McGloflin. “I’ll miss the interaction, the fun, and the competitive spirit.”
West Sutton from North wants to study architectural engineering.
South’s Anna Catherine Roye plans to study nursing at Mississippi State in the fall. She wants to become a registered nurse anesthesiologist.
Senior prom, Bible drills, and happy times around good Mexican food are some of the things it’s tough to go without, she said.
“I’m missing out on supporting my athletic friends at their celebratory meals at Mi Pueblo, and all the memories that go along with winning rivalry games,” said Roye.
Jed Fitts from North wants to start his path to becoming a meteorologist as a co-ed cheerleader at ICC.
“My plans have been disrupted, and it effects my state of mind, and, although it’s saddening, all we can do is focus on what comes next,” said Fitts.
Anna Crane Watts from Pontotoc perhaps said it best.
“Students are always eager for school to end, but, when it happens this way, you realize you want that time back,” said Watts. “On the other hand, we’re thankful for the time we had together.”
(Editor's Note: Pontotoc County and Pontotoc City School officials said that a graduation recognition program will be held at some point in coming months as soon as pandemic safety measures allow such gatherings.)