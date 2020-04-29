The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted our entire society. The sports world is no different, as competition at all levels, from youth park and rec to professional leagues, has been non-existent since March due to the threat of viral spread that sporting event crowds represent. Schools in Pontotoc County and all over Mississippi let out for their annual spring break in March and never returned to classes, and accordingly high school sports never resumed as well.
That meant goals set by both teams and individuals did not have the chance to be realized. There was no chance at divisional, North Half or state championships. There was no opportunity to take home a medal at the state powerlifting or track meet. All the preparation and hard work came to naught. For some, a strong senior year might have meant the opportunity to play at the college level. Now they will never know. Fortunately underclassmen will have the opportunity to compete again next year, but for the 2019-20 senior class their final chance at high school competition is over, and with it the potential memories that would have been made over the past number of weeks.
We wanted to take the opportunity to give a special recognition to our county's senior spring sports athletes who had the final part of their of high school careers cut short due to the virus. Here are the seniors for each sport which had the remainder of its season suspended and ultimately canceled. NOTE: Only powerlifters who were still actively competing, having advanced through divisional and region meets, are included.
NORTH PONTOTOC
Baseball: West Sutton, Sam Dowdy, Hayes Malone, James Clay McGregor, Wes Steele, Camren Lassett and Jed Fitts
Softball: Belle Ross, Cadie Beth Gates and Karley Robbins
Tennis: Bo Haygood, Lillian Angle and Collin Crawson
Archery: Evan Funderburk, West Sutton, Gage Chism and Allyson Thomas
Powerlifting: Gage Chism, Hayes Malone and Brianna Galabiz
Golf: Jon Major Earnest
PONTOTOC HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball: Caleb Hobson, Peeko Townsend, Ross Mathews, Reed Emison, Ethan Carnes, Carsen Dallas, Miles Galloway, Whit Franklin and Austin Tzib (manager)
Softball: Abigail Anderson, Jadyn Spears, Randa Clair Payne and Gabby Golden
Tennis: Jaslyn Hopkins, Brianna Ball, Russell Moorman and John Metcalfe
Track and Field: Austin Nickson, Caleb Souter, Justin Farr, Tyjey Arnold, Ethan Hester, Michael Moore, Will Porter, Katie Munlin, Micahela Lopez, Sloan Sansing and Tierra Simmons
Archery: Abby Galloway, Paige Smith, D.J. Bean and Sol Diaz
Powerlifting: Arlareous Berry, D.J. Bean and Darian Souter
Golf: Jolan Mills
SOUTH PONTOTOC
Baseball: Cade Jones, Paxton McCoy, Joshua Stuto and Hayden Billingsley
Softball: Leah Pennington
Tennis: Maddy Angle, Addi Smith and Marisela Martinez
Archery: Jackson Phillips, Gary "Bo" Griffin and Levi Litten
Powerlifting: Anna Foster, Leslie Canerdy and Kendal Houpt
Golf: Dawson Tutor and Madison Bagwell