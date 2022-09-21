Gold Star families week
Jesus said in John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, than he lays down his life for his friends.”
This is a very special week for those who have family members who have laid down their life in any war fought on behalf of the United States. It is the "Gold Star Families Remembrance Week".
We often recognize Gold Star Families, moms and wives and others at the Veterans Day services on November 11. But have you ever stopped to consider what a Gold Star family is? It is those who have had to pick up the pieces and walk on after losing someone that is very near and dear to them in combat.
Go spend half an hour on the court square. You can either go to each monument or walk around and look at the names that are on the brick pavers where the flags are inserted. These are the ones who have given all so that we may enjoy our freedoms.
Thhose names inscribed on those monuments and on those bricks are so much more than just first and last name written in stone. They symbolize a person that actually lived and the families whose hearts were broken because of their sudden loss.
This week, if you know someone who has lost their loved one in a battle, take time to say thank-you, take time to hug them because they can never hug that one they loved ever again.
And as a token of your appreciation, consider purchasing a Christmas wreath to lay on their grave this December. The American legion Auxiliary ladies will be selling those soon so you can honor their memory in a special way.
September 19
If I could ask God for the energy of any one person it would be to have the energy of Miss Libba Cook. Now for those of you who don’t know her, she was married to the former owner/editor of the Pontotoc Progress, Mr. Bob Cook.
I call her Miss Libba because I just can’t say Libba. That’s just not good manners because she is a day or two older than I am. While I could never keep up with her, I can always keep up with how old she is because she was born the year this newspaper was established.
But even more important than all that I love Miss Libba because she considers me a friend. Any time we see each other, we share a hug and conversation. Just last week I caught her beside the post office. She had come to mail a letter and we quickly embraced. It was so good to see her face again and hear her voice. That dear sweet lady turned 93 this past Monday, September 19. I’m glad God has given us another year.
September 21
Today, September 21 two very special people were born. My Uncle Stan and our former business manager Joyce Jolly.
Uncle Stan left this world on April 3, 2000. Way before his time. I really wanted him to be here to help me say goodbye to grandmama and granddaddy. But his choices in life took him sooner than later. But I’ll never forget the memories we shared catching fireflies in grandmamas front yard, swimming at the ocean and listening to his music. Saturday mornings meant American Bandstand was on and we listened to the Everly Brothers and a myriad of other music from back in the day. And now our days are gone. Never to return.
Now Joyce Jolly was and still is a one of a kind woman. She has taught me a lot through these years. I have listened to her patiently talk to people on the phone and deal with them having the kindness of the Apostle John and the patience of Job. We have shared laughter and tears, joy and pain as we have walked through these years.
I’ve watched her through trials and tribulations as she walked through getting her granddaughter Emmy Jo through cancer. I’ve watched her lay her own dear Harold to rest in this old earth. And yet, through it all her faith was unwavering. She is living proof that you can can “walk through the valley of the shadow of death and fear no evil,” for she knows that God is with her to comfort her.
Today, she will turn one year older, I won’t tell which year because that would be unkind. But she continues to be the kindest woman you will ever meet.
September 25
Another birthday that will be before next Wednesday rolls around is Miss Linda Gould’s. She and her husband, Ben, lived beside me for 8 years endearing themselves to my heart.
If I needed anything she was there and I loved doing anything for her that she needed. We still exchange Christmas gifts even though she has been gone from beside us for more than six years.
Her smile lights up my life. I hope and pray she will have the very best day possible this Sunday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.