In light of the continuing increase in coronavirus cases the Pontotoc Bodock Festival committee has announced that the 2020 festival has been cancelled. Earlier this year a one day festival had originally been scheduled for Saturday, September 12.
“The Bodock committee met and the ultimate decision was it was just not feasible to have the Bodock Festival in September,” said Ellen Russell, Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Association Director. “Coronavirus cases continue to rise and the safety of everyone involved was the main concern in deciding to cancel this year.”
“The committee just didn’t feel we could guarantee that all the CDC guidelines could be followed when you have such a large crowd as the festival draws,” Russell said. “We just felt that it was too dangerous for the staff, the vendors and the festival attendees with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing. With that many folks you just can’t regulate the social distancing that is needed and required.”
“Hopefully we will have a vaccine later this year and more workable treatments so that the 2021 festival can be held, bigger and better than ever.”
With all businesses now re-opened, Russell said the committee’s focus is on the welfare of the local businesses.
“We’re looking at the need of our local businesses and restaurants and encouraging our residents to shop locally first and help them as much as possible. And we’re still encouraging folks from out of town to come shop, eat and see what Pontotoc County has to offer."