Pontotoc High School will host graduation ceremonies Friday night, followed by North Pontotoc High School at 10 a.m. Saturday and South Pontotoc at 2 p.m Saturday.
The senior classes from all three schools total 396, including 162 at Pontotoc, 105 at South Pontotoc and 129 at North Pontotoc.
In my column this week I wish to extend a “first,” a “foremost” and a “challenge” to each and every 2022 senior class member.
First, let me say congratulations. Completing 13 years of school is not an easy row to hoe. Studying requires effort, commitment and perseverance.
Schooling also involves effort, commitment and perseverance from parents, often grandparents, teachers, coaches, band directors, counselors, administrators and school board members.
It’s been 48 years since I graduated from Pontotoc High School. I believe we had 96 graduating seniors in my class and I loved all my classmates. We had great teachers. We were blessed.
Pontotoc County Mississippi is a great place to grow up and go to school. It always has been and it still is.
Take a minute and thank your parents, grandparents and teachers for their love and support all those years. Even those teachers who were really hard did you a service. That’s because life is hard.
Foremost, I beg you to take extra caution on graduation night. Dance and celebrate all night if you have the opportunity. But if you drink, don’t drive. Over the past 48 years newspapers across this country have reported far too many alcohol related driving fatalities involving graduating seniors.
“Friends don’t let friends drink and drive” is not a corny television commercial. It’s a life lesson that too many people have failed.
My challenge to each senior is to make this world a better place before you die. It will require far more than 13 years to complete the course. In fact you won’t take your final exam until you die.
I’m ashamed to admit that those of us over 19 years old have done a poor job in the past couple of years (and longer) of defending the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and paid for so dearly by those who have given their lives to preserve our beloved country.
I love this country and I believe with my heart that most Americans still love this country. But for years now we’ve backed up, given in and let others bad mouth our country. Hollywood elites and multi-millionaire athletes have threatened to leave America, but they’re still here, cashing in on the freedoms and livelihood and opportunities paid for by others.
When we went to school in Pontotoc we sang “God Bless America,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” and “America the Beautiful.” We saluted and stood for the American Flag. We were proud to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
We prayed at ball games and graduations. “In God We Trust” is still our motto.
Left wing radicals are seeking to change America’s history. Over the past two years parks and historic sites have been vandalized by fools and thugs who can’t even name the person whose statue is being toppled.
Looters, nothing more than thieves, have burned down billions of dollars worth of businesses under the pretense of protest.
Thanks to looters neighborhood businesses are lost forever. Those jobs will not return.
Lifelong residents of California, New York, Chicago and Oregon are leaving by the thousands in search of a new home not overrun by crime and run by mayors, district attorneys and town councils who have defunded police and won’t lock up criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders.
Those same city officials have turned a blind eye to the homeless, the drug addicts and the mentally ill, who have overtaken public areas and sidewalks.
Murder and aggravated assault have become everyday occurrences in many large cities. Through the end of April 2022 in Chicago, at least 178 people have been murdered and 714 shootings have been reported. Countless others have been shot and wounded.
North Mississippi is not immune to the rash of shootings and increased gun violence. On most days at least one, if not several, shootings occur within a 75 mile radius of Pontotoc.
A lack of punishment and accountability have led to this increasing violence. Criminals don’t fear spending the rest of their lives in prison for having shot and killed someone. These days criminals don’t think twice about shooting a law enforcement officer.
The Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and religion but politicians are attacking those rights with all the accusations of racism they can muster. The objective of many is to ban the very mention of God or Jesus from the public arena entirely.
Parents who exercise their right to freedom of speech at school boards meetings are being arrested in some cities.
Over 2-million illegal aliens have crossed over the southern border of the U.S. in the past two years. Thousands more are coming as fast as possible.
Mexican drug dealers are trafficking record amounts of meth, fentanyl and heroin into the United States daily. The border patrol officers are overrun. President Biden's lack of action is to blame.
The inflation rate for the United States is currently 8.3%. Food prices are up 11% over last year, furniture costs are up 15% and cloths cost 10% more. Gasoline prices are at all time high. Two years ago gas prices were under $2.00 throughout the U.S.
Over the past 48 years more than 63-million babies have been killed by abortions in the U.S.
Now, my question to the almost 400 graduates of 2022 is where do you stand on all these issues?
Are you going to love America? Are you going to defend and fight for the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution?
Are you going to call everyone who disagrees with you a racist? Are you going to defend systemic racism?
Are you going to pray to God and acknowledge Him? Are you going to fight to stop illegal immigration?
Are you going to defend those who burn and loot a town and let them call it a protest?
Are you going to fight for states’ rights?
What will you teach your children about U.S. history, abortion, sexuality, crime, free speech, the right to bear arms and illegal immigration?
These past 13 years are nothing compared to the next 48 years you will face.
Freedom isn't free.