A ServSafe Manager Certification Course will be taught at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Friday, June 24, 2022. As part of the class, participants will complete the ServSafe examination required to receive the ServSafe certification. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.
This one-day course will cover the following topics:
Introduction to Food Safety
Overview of Foodborne Microorganisms and Allergens
Personal Hygiene
Purchasing, Receiving, and Storage
Preparation, Cooking, and Serving
Facilities, Cleaning and Sanitizing, and Pest Management
The ServSafe Program was developed by the National Restaurant Association and reflects food safety best practices based on current science and the FDA Food Code. ServSafe classes are taught by certified ServSafe instructors. The ServSafe credential is accepted in all 50 states and is good for all food service, restaurant, and childcare applications. The Mississippi Food Code requires that each food service establishment have at least one certified food safety manager employed full-time. The Mississippi State Department of Health recognizes the ServSafe certification as satisfying this requirement. To register for the ServSafe class to be taught at the Pontotoc County Extension Office, or classes taught through Mississippi State University at other locations, you must register online at extension.msstate.edu by selecting the “Food and Health” tab, and then the Food Safety” tab and “ServSafe”.
The deadline to register for the June 24, 2022, class at the Pontotoc Extension Office is Friday, June 10, 2022. This deadline allows participants to receive study materials prior to the day of the class. For questions, please contact the Extension Office at 662-489-3910 and ask for Ensley Howell.