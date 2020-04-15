Seven defendants pled guilty during proceedings last week in Pontotoc County Circuit Court and were sentenced.
The March term of circuit court is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, April 17.
Defendant Mark Cade Holloway pled guilty to charges in three cases, including two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and burglary of a dwelling (non-habitual).
On the first weapon charge Holloway was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and he received five years on the second weapon possession charge. The two prison terms will run consecutively.
On the burglary of a dwelling charge Holloway was sentenced to 25 years, which was suspended, but would run consecutively to the other two charges.
Holloway was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay court costs in all three cases, plus $1,000 in fees.
Defendant Trey Lynn Stevens pled guilty to credit card fraud but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Stevens was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court cost, $758.43 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Timothy Lenorris Lee pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes two years of Intensive Supervision/House Arrest. Lee was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay $462.50 court costs, plus $500 in fees.
Defendant Clifton Edley Eaton pled guilty to burglary of a building but the court withheld adjudication of guilty and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Eaton was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,760 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant David Reed Bolden pled guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, all suspended, but he was placed on five years supervision. Bolden was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant David Robert Duke pled guilty to possession of meth and was given a three years suspended prison term. Duke was placed on supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees. This sentence runs consecutively to another Pontotoc County court cause.
Defendant Steven Carroll Tetleton pled guilty to child endangerment (non-habitual) and was sentenced to to 10 years in prison, but Tetleton was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post-release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $444.50 court costs and $500 in fees.
Two defendants were also arraigned in circuit court last week.
Defendant Charles Dale Croft was arraigned on charges of DUI 4th and DUI death. Bonds of $10,000 and $50,000 were set on the charges.
Defendant Brandy Lashay Lagunes was arraigned on a charge of possession of meth. Lagunes bond was set at $3,000.