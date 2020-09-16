During the recent three day Labor Day enforcement period (Sept. 4-7) the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated 121 motor vehicle crashes, which included 47 injuries and seven fatalities on state, federal highways and interstates.
Highway Patrol officers statewide issued 9, 426 citations which included 184 DUI arrests, 519 seatbelt citations and 110 child restraint citations.
“We are disappointed in the increase of fatalities during this Labor Day period compared to the 2019 period,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “These statistics reminds us that we have to continue to educate the public on how speeding, not wearing seatbelts, and impaired & distracted driving play a huge role in traffic fatalities.”
MHP recorded a decrease in traffic crashes for the period compared to last year (131) and attributes this to Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) along with the utilization of all available Troopers including the addition of new Troopers from Cadet Class 64.
In the Troop F district, which includes Pontotoc and eight other northeast counties, MHP officers worked 12 collisions, which resulted in one fatality and four injuries.
Troop F officers issued 1,654 citations, including 905 hazard; 574 non-hazard; 44 DUIs; one drug arrest; one felony arrest; 108 seatbelt violations; and 21 child restraint violations. Officers assisted 15 motorists.