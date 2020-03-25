Seven defendants pled guilty to criminal charges during plea day proceedings last Thursday (March 19) in Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Defendant Carlos M. King pled guilty to two counts of burglary of a vehicle. On each count King was sentenced to seven years suspended prison terms, with each term to run consecutively. King was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $2,300 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Christopher Kimble Rollins pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell. Rollins was sentenced to 20 years in prison, all suspended, and placed on five years of post release supervision. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Allen Demarcus Bell pled guilty to gran larceny, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of two years probation. Bell was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $2,085.94 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Donna Kay Woods pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. Woods was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Robert Linder Kidd, II, pled guilty to malicious mischief, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation. Kidd was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Charles Anthony Johnson pled guilty to DUI third and was sentenced to serve five years in prison unless he successfully completes three year of intensive supervion and house arrest. Johnson was placed on two year post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Defendant James Lawrence Ball pled guilty to burglary of a vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but Ball was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Ball was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
In another court matter, defendant Charles Erick Montrel Smith was arraigned and pled not guilty to a charge of false pretense.