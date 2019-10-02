Seven defendants who were among those indicted by a Pontotoc County Grand Jury in August pled guilty to criminal charges upon arraignment last week.
Defendant Raven Whitney West pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation.
West ws fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Brandi Nicole Romine pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years in prison, but she was credited for time already served and the balance suspended.
Romine was placed on two and a half years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kayla Paige Davis pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. She was placed on two years post release supervision.
Davis was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees. Her sentence will run consecutively to another Pontotoc County cause.
Defendant Evelyn Michelle Wilson pled guilty to manufacturing marijuana, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation.
Wilson was fined $1,000and ordered to pay $$50 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Bradley Duran Patterson pled guilty to sale of methamphetamine, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation.
Patterson was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $350 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant David Robert Duke pled guilty to two counts of grand larceny. On the first count the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentenced pending successful completion of five years probation. Duke was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, a total of $4,443 restitution and $500 in fees.
On the second count, Duke was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term which will run concurrently with the other sentence.
Defendant Jamie Lynn Tubbs pled guilty to false pretense, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation.
Tubbs was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $955.56 restitution and $500 in fees.