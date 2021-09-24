Seventy-eight indictments were returned into open court last week during arraignment proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court. Court officials said at least 70 more indictments remain secret pending arrest or bonding of those charged.
A two-week term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court is scheduled to convene November 29 and conclude on December 10. Plea days are scheduled for November 18 and 19.
Defendants arraigned and their charges included:
-Krystal Jean Jordan Long, failure to register-change address;
-Xavier Marquee Moore, shooting into a dwelling;
-Nathaniel Scott Dowdy, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Tyler Bryan Warren, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Randolph Parker, Jr., aggravated domestic violence-strangulation and felon with a weapon;
-Tynisha Shatell Dillard, trafficking meth;
-Willie Earl Whitman, possession meth;
-Holly Ann Byrd, possession meth;
-George Edwin Tucker, possession of contraband by prisoner;
-Jason Neo Wallace, possession meth;
-John Edward Blankenship, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-Jonathan David Wooley, possession meth;
-Shane O’Neal Williams, possession cocaine;
-Jason Edward Clay, possession THC;
-Kayla Paige Davis, possession meth;
-Robert Scott Dillard, possession meth;
-Thomas John Hathcock, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-Tracy Ene Holland, possession meth;
-Dustin Chase Jones, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-John Allen Austin, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-Ben Delgado, possession cocaine;
-Brandon McElhanney, two counts sexual battery, fondling;
-Roy Bernard Gordon III, three counts sexual battery-position of authority;
-Richard James Allen Franks, child enticement-sexual purposes; child enticement-produce visual depiction;
-Jamie Lynn Culpepper, fondling-under 18, position of authority;
-Joseph Patrick Morrison, two indictments possession meth;
-Maria Gladys Moctezuma, possession meth;
-Bradley Elson Anderson, possession meth;
-Robert Lee Hawkins, Jr., possession marijuana with intent-gun enhancement;
-Stacy Allen McCammon, possession meth;
-Cameron J. Matthews, possession marijuana with intent-gun enhancement;
-Branden Louis Lasley, possession marijuana with intent-gun enhancement;
-Terrence Antonio Berry, trafficking marijuana;
-William Morris Hall, credit card fraud;
-Zachery Dale Merchant, uttering forgery;
-Cody Lee Williams, taking motor vehicle;
-Tammy Moss Jamison, embezzlement;
-Anthony Darnell Jones, possession meth;
-Stephen Lee Dellinger, Jr., possession meth;
-Benton Walls Jumper, possession meth;
-Stephen Andrew Ramsey, possession meth;
-Janie Elizabeth Mira, possession meth;
-William Lloyd Jones, possession meth;
-Cory M. Palmer, possession meth;
-Baylee Elizabeth Evans, possession meth;
-Jordan David Pannell, possession meth;
-Timothy David Jamison, possession meth;
-Jonathan Pierce Curle, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-Stephen Andrew Ramsey, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-Brandon Matthew Williams, felony fleeing;
-Gage Seely, felon with weapon;
-Valetino Jamison, murder 1-del. Design;
-Stacy Allen McCammon, false ID;
-Abigail Marie Griffin, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Samuel E. Hostetler, burglary of building;
-Norell Glass, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Matthew David Smith, felony fleeing;
-Roger Rodriguez Atkinson, shooting into dwelling;
-Jeremiah Franklin Mahan, grand larceny;
-Akiah Moon Poland, grand larceny;
-Herman Lee Kimbrough, possession meth;
-Brandon Matthew Williams, possession meth;
-Christopher Ian McGregor, possession meth;
-Timothy David Jamison, possession meth;
-Leonte O’Neil Thompson, possession cocaine; felon with weapon;
-Matthew Thomas Foster, manslaughter;
-Kevin McShan, possession marijuana with intent-gun enhancement;
-James Michael Ware, DUI 4th;
-Doyle Criddle, felon in possession of weapon;
-Corneilus O’Brian Gillard, trafficking methamphetamine and DUI 3rd;
-Manuel DeJesus Holguin, two counts sexual battery and two counts fondling;
-Destin Kent Threlkeld, two counts child endangerment (test positive);
-Jonathan Lenville Tutor, possession meth;
-Gary Alan Burnett, possession of amphetamine;
-Camillya Myesha Whiting, possession meth;
-Dylan Montez Perry, possession cocaine;
-Kent Harrington, uttering forgery;
-William Lee Kimbrough, possession meth.