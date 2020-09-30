A grand jury which deliberated in August returned 70 indictments into open court during arraignment proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Some indictments remain secret pending arrest or bonding of defendants.
Court officials said plea days are scheduled for November 19 and 20. The two week November court term convenes November 30 and continues through December 11.
Defendants and charges named in the indictments included:
-Jody Barrett Hendrix, possession of meth with intent;
-Ricky Dale Linley, Jr., possession of meth and possession of hydrocodone;
-David Eric Miller, possession of meth with intent;
-Richard Thomas Johnson, possession of meth with intent;
-Frank Edward Florez, felon with a weapon;
-Desmond Blythe McCarty, possession of meth with intent, proximity enhancement;
-Kelvin Keith Miles, possession of cocaine;
-Maria Gladys Moctezuma, possession of meth;
-Georgia McKenna Barlett, possession amphetamine;
-Phillip Lamar Smith, possession of meth;
-Robert Michael Hayes, possession of meth;
-Jeffery Lee McCraw, possession of meth;
-Christopher Edward Judon, possession meth;
-Larry Carl Johnson, possession meth with intent;
-Joe Franklin Boyd, possession meth;
-Austin Lee Edwards, possession meth;
-William Shane Harbin, possession meth;
-Jartavis Jujuan Penro, armed robbery, attempted murder, habitual;
-Jaylon Roshod O'Neal, armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Da'Von Quinzola Davidson, armed robbery;
-Jaron Neal Roberson, hindering prosecution;
-Shanrry League, false pretense;
-Weiqi Lin, false pretense;
-Jason A. Gomez, two counts shooting into a dwelling;
-Jose L. Casados, Jr., two counts shooting into a dwelling;
-Janez Z. Tucker, shooting into dwelling;
-Jose Luis Holguin, Jr., shooting into a dwelling;
-Edmand Samir Munoz, shooting into a dwelling;
-Angelicia Nicole Casados, shooting into dwelling;
-Joshua Benjamin McGloflin, possession meth;
-Jyquez Muleek Young, possession meth, possession marijuana with intent; evidence tampering;
-Jose Garcia Gonzales, possession meth;
-Charlie Mack Gillespie, felon with a weapon;
-Tyler Mack Tedford, felon with a weapon;
-Thomas A. Horton, burglary of building;
-Mark Chandler Goggins, burglary of building, grand larceny;
-Ralph Sebastian Stivala, burglary of building;
-Jeremy Delane Bramlett, burglary of building;
-Sean David Holloway, burglary of building;
-Bobby Senoris Thompson, seven counts of false ID;
-Tredarious Kemonte Westmoreland, possession cocaine;
-Abigail Marie Griffin, possession meth;
-Seth Aaron Stephens, jail escape;
-Jeffrey T. Stanfield, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Stacy D. Farr, DUI 4th;
-Johnny Marshall Wright, DUI 4th;
-Edward L. Petty, DUI 4th;
-Kevin Stacy Crump, DUI 4th;
-Abigail Marie Griffin, DUI third;
-Amanda Jo Smith, DUI 4th;
-David Wayne Collums, DUI 4th;
-Robert C. Keith, DUI 4th;
-Jaborius Labyriel Wren, two counts aggravated Assault-weapon;aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Joshua Brett Hood, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping;
-James Matthew Ash, three counts child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Monica L. Ash, three counts child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Keith Durrell Thornton, possession meth;
-Joshua Shane Fogarty, burglary building;
-Charles Dewayne Williams, felonw with a weapon;
-Ricky Lenard, possession meth;
-Kimberly Pettigo, possession meth;
-Pamela Floyd, sale of meth;
-Robert Mathis , possession meth;
-James Sneed, Jr., possession meth;
-Steven Jock Williams, two counts grand larceny;
-Melinda McKnight, sale of meth;
-Michael Ratliff, false pretense;
-Mark Chandler Goggins, malicious mischief.