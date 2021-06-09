Frank Trentham and Janice Johnston who lived in Pontotoc County, were married June 9, 1951 at a preacher’s house in Ingomar, becoming Mr. and Mrs. Frank Trentham. The couple arrived at his home unannounced. He was at the barn milking his cows, so they had to wait for him to finish milking and change his clothes. The couple chatted a little nervously with his wife while waiting. Frank was on leave from the Air Force and the couple had a two day honeymoon. Their seventy year journey together has produced two children, Pat Lewallen, who is married to Jim; and Allen Trentham who is marred to Theresa. They also have four grandsons and six great-grand children. There will be no formal party, the couple will celebrate with their family, they are just so grateful to be blessed with good health by God and they can celebrate this time together.
