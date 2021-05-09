A severe thunderstorm rolled through Pontotoc County between seven and eight o’clock tonight (Sunday) downing numerous trees in the northwest sector of the county, including Thaxton and Hurricane Communities, according to Emergency Services Manager Allen Bain.
At 8:05 p.m. Bain said that he had no reports of structure damage.
“We’ve got lots of reports of trees down but none on houses so far,” Bain reported. “We had a service line down in the Thaxton area served by Northeast Power. “
The storm swept into Pontotoc County out of Marshall County with winds reaching 60 to 70 mph, according to WTVA Weather.
“Most the tree damage is in the Thaxton Hurricane area,” Bain said.
Second District Supervisor Mike McGregor said that trees were downed and blocking Wells Road, McGloflin Road, Sewell Road and Thaxton Road.
“We’re working on those trees, folks need to stay at home, be safe and let us get those roads cleared,” McGregor said around 8 p.m.
Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said they had no reports of major damage or injuries. First District Supervisor Wayne Stokes said no major damage reported in his area.
Bain said that Lana Street, Presidents Drive and Oak Grove Circle were blocked by fallen trees, but Pontotoc Firemen said those trees had been cleared.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said numerous limbs were down in residents yards but no major damage reported thus far.
“That wind was rocking but no injuries and no houses damaged,” Peeples said. “Some power out but most of that back on.”
PEPA Manager Frankie Moorman reported that crews were working to restore power.
“We had a circuit off on Coffee Street and at least two houses lost their meters from limb damage,” Moorman reported. “We had a pole broken on Oak Grove Circle but we’re working on that problem.”
“We had some scattered outages in the Cairo area and up in Union County. But we’ve been blessed again and not in too bad a shape. That’s two Sundays in a row.”
WTVA was reporting numerous trees down in the Ingomar area and in Lafayette County.