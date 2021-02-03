Only those who have heard the wind and dove for cover and sat in shocked disbelief as their world was blown away can truly appreciate the power of a tornado.
February in Mississippi is severe weather awareness month because it is usually the month that two different temperatures clash to form devastating tornadoes.
Over the next four weeks we will explore what you need to know where you need to go and how to recover from a storm. Weeks one and two we will talk about Packing and Preparing and the next two weeks we will discuss Listening and Learning.
The folks in Pontotoc County know the heartache that comes from picking up the pieces after such a disaster. This year we commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the F4 tornado that plowed a 23 mile path through our county on February 24, 2001.
Pontotoc’s new E911/Emergency Management Director Allen Bain stressed the importance of preparing for the storm before it hits.
“Being prepared will put you ahead of the game should any kind of severe weather or natural disaster occur in our area. If we wait until a warning is issued, then we have waited too late,” Bain said.
“The better prepared a person or family is, the better their chances of surviving a severe weather event can be.”
Disaster kit
Bain said a family should be prepared to survive on their own for a day or two.
“One of the most important things you can have is a disaster kit prepared before any kind of severe weather is even mentioned,” he noted. “That means today is the day to get your list together and pack your box.
“This could include many different items that would come in handy during and after a severe weather event. You can also have multiple disaster kits prepared for different areas of the house or car. You can even prepared one to keep at work should the need for it ever arise,” he said.
Bain said different box examples include one for your car during the winter months, one in your house for all areas of severe weather, and one for work that might include anything you consider your bare essentials.
“In our area, our concerns most of the time are high winds, tornados, flooding, and winter weather,” Bain said.
“The main items to include in your home prep kit are: Water (3 gallons per person per day), A three day supply of non-perishable food, a manual can-opener, battery powered radio, battery powered NOAA weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, whistle (to signal for help), garbage bags, toiletries, a safe with all important documents, and anything unique to different family members (medications, formula, diapers). You can do the same with a kit in your car, just downsize the amounts and include items like blankets and jumper cables.”
One thing that has changed drastically over the past 20 years is communication. Cell phones have revolutionized a family’s ability to contact each other. “They are an important means of communication,” Bain said. “Keeping a phone charger and external battery pack in your kit is not a bad idea.”
Sign up for CodeRED
Another thing you can do ahead of time is sign up for the CodeRED weather warning system that is absolutely free to all residents of Pontotoc County.
“The CodeRED system utilizes the National Weather Service’s radar to locate severe weather and project the anticipated path of the storm,” Bain said.
When a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flash flood warning is issued, the CodeRED system will telephone residents whose homes lie within the projected storm’s path. There is no cost to receive the phone alerts, but residents must first register on-line to receive the calls.
“If a warning is given for an entire county, you don’t always know exactly where the storm is headed. This system is honed in to your address, so if the warning is issued to the southern half of the county and you live there, the call will awaken you,” he noted.
Bain said that residents should go to trpdd.com/codered to sign up for this service.
“Even if you don’t live in Pontotoc, you might want to sign up your mother or grandmother in case they don’t know how. In this way families can look after each other when the winds howl and you need to hunker down in the path of the storm,” he said.
Based on all Bain said, this is the week you prepare for the storm by packing your disaster kit and signing up to get alerts. Don’t let the winds of change find you not ready to protect your family.