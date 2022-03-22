A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
According to the 4 a.m. update from the National Weather Center in Memphis, TN, showers and thunderstorms will move through the Mid-South today.
Some storms could be strong to severe across portions of West Tennessee and North Mississippi this afternoon.
Damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding will be the main threats. The
greatest area of concern will occur for locations south and east of a Clarksdale to Iuka, MS line.
Best timing for severe weatherwill occur between 11 AM-7 PM CDT. A Flood Watch has been issued for areas south of a Jonesboro, AR to Jackson, TN line.
Strong gradient winds ahead of the thunderstorms will also be possible today. A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas south ofa Wynne, AR to Savannah, TN line.
Wednesday through Monday
Areas of frost will develop late Saturday Night into Sunday
morning as temperatures drop into the mid 30s across portions of
West Tennessee and North Mississippi.
A receipt was sent to your email.