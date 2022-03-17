Severe weather is forecast for this coming Tuesday, March 22 as a strong frontal system will move into the Northeast Mississippi area. Chief meteorologist with WTVA Matt Labhaun said on his facebook page that the NOAA NWS Storm prediction center issued a rare 8 days out severe storm risk for our area on March 15.
Now is the time to prepare. Get your closet or whatever you use to run to in the storm ready. If you don't have a space in your home, know where your storm shelter is. Drive to it this weekend so you will know how to get there quickly. Walk around it and see where the door is.
Now is the time to sign up for weather warnings.
Go on-line to trpdd.com/codered
This is a free
service that is
address specific
Here are the locations of all the storm shelters in Pontotoc.
Algoma - 2 shelters:
Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Ecru - 7 shelters:
Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Sherman - 7 shelters:
161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters:
2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola -
2 shelters:
Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Beckham - 1 shelter:
414 Beckham Road
Hurricane - 1 shelter:
7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter:
3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters:
Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters:
175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road
North Pontotoc School Highway 15 North
South Pontotoc School South Pontotoc Road
City- 8 shelters:
116 North Main St.
320 Clark St.
206 Hud St.
289 Lake Drive
374 Highway 15 South
472A Vance Street
290 Eighth Street
1814 Highway 15 North
It is also important to build a
Disaster Kit
Keep enough supplies for three days.
This kit should be stored in an easy to carry container, with items you need in case of evacuation.
The disaster supply kit should include:
3 day supply of water (1 gal. per person per day)
Food that won’t spoil. Store at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food. Select foods that require no refrigeration, preparation, or cooking and little or no water.
A change of clothing and footwear and a blanket. One change of clothing and footwear per person and blankets or sleeping bags.
A first-aid kit. Be sure to include
prescription medications and insulin.
Tools and emergency supplies, A
battery-operated radio, flashlight,
external battery pack for your cell phone,
extra batteries, manual can opener,
sanitation items, feminine supplies, garbage bags, paper plates, cups and plastic utensils.
Extra set of car keys, credit card and cash
Special items for infants, elderly or disabled persons.
Also be prepared to know when the weather is coming. Pontotoc County EMA director Allen Bain said you should prepare to monitor the weather Monday for the event that will occur on Tuesday.
Bain went on to discuss the three levels of warnings that residents need to remember during the stormy season. These range from advisory, watch, and warning.
“Once the weather is close, there are usually three levels of warnings. An advisory is to inform the public that a weather system has the potential to become severe,” he said.
It is during the advisory phase that you need to get fresh batteries for your flashlight if you need them, check your emergency kit and make sure it is up to date with fresh water if it has been six months since you put the last water in, and pack your back pack for moving quickly with the clothing and socks and well made shoes, not flip flops, for survival after the storm. This is the time to fill your car with gasoline and contact any family members and friends to tell them of the weather at hand. Word of mouth can sometimes be the difference between life and death.
“Once a watch is issued, this means a weather pattern has formed enough to cause a possible threat. This is the time to activate your emergency plans and prepare to take shelter,” he said.
This is when you get your animals secured. Put your emergency kit in your car if you plan on going to the shelter, or put it in your safe room with blankets and pillows and flashlights if you are staying put.
The next level is the warning phase. This means the weather is bearing down on you and you should be fully ready.
“When a warning is issued, this is when is the weather pattern has fully formed and you should have already gotten into you safe place,” Bain said. “This is why locating your local public shelters beforehand is important. If you have a few miles to drive before getting to your shelter, then once the warning is issued, it will be too late.”