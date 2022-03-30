Officials with the National Weather Service continue to stress that severe weather is likely across the entire Mid-South this afternoon (Wednesday, March 30).
Pontotoc City and Pontotoc County School districts are dismissing classes at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.
The greatest risk is across North Mississippi where non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected through 7 p.m. tonight.
The wind will be sufficiently strong to cause tree damage and power outages. It will also make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and particularly on east-west highways.
The primary hazards are damaging wind and tornadoes. A secondary hazard includes flash flooding.
Timing of severe storms will be most likely over east Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel during late morning to early afternoon,and over west Tennessee and North Mississippi in the early to late afternoon.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. Damaging winds primary threat, but tornadoes are also possible.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association Mannager Frankie Moorman said that residents may report power outages by calling 662-489-6711.
“In the event of wide-spread power outages we will probably have someone at the warehouse helping with phone calls, but 489-6711 is the number to call,” Moorman said.
“We will report updates on power outages on our PEPA FaceBook page also. If we have trouble our guys will be out working to get the power back up as soon as possible."