Perry and Sharen Sewell are retiring from their respective positions with 33 years of state service.
The Sewells were honored on Friday, November 12, 2021, with a retirement reception at the Pontotoc County Courthouse hosted by family, friends and court personnel.
Perry Sewell
Upon graduation from the University of Mississippi in 1986 and an internship with the Department of Public Safety, where the Honorable James L. Roberts of Pontotoc served as Commissioner, Perry began his employment with the Department of Corrections as a probation/parole officer.
He served in that position until being hired as an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office of the First Judicial District. In 1998 Perry served as Chief Deputy for the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.
In September of 1998 Perry began employment with the Attorney General’s office as an Investigator for the Youth Services Division, where he served in that position until being appointed as the Director of the Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Division. Perry served in that position for 15 years until his retirement.
Sharen Sewell
Sharen also graduated from the University of Mississippi and began state service in January of 1988 as a court reporter for the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission, where she was employed for five years.
In 1994 Sharen was appointed as an Official Court Reporter for circuit court in the First Judicial District of Mississippi by Circuit Court Judge Barry W. Ford.
For the last 20 years of Sharen’s state service she served as Official Court Reporter for Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Funderburk. Judge Funderburk presently serves as the Senior Circuit Judge for the First Judicial Court District.